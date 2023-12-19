Third-generation Denmark farmer Andrew Jenkins is back at the helm of Western Dairy after being appointed chair of the board for the second time in six years.

Mr Jenkins was appointed by his fellow directors and replaces former chair and Busselton dairy farmer Robin Lammie, who was named vice chair.

Mr Jenkins first joined the Western Dairy board in 2017 before being appointed director in 2018.

He was re-elected to the board for a second three-year term in 2021 and appointed vice chair that same year.

“I’m looking forward to working with the rest of the Western Dairy board and team to continue to deliver high-level extension to WA dairy farmers, and to source further research opportunities,” Mr Jenkins said.

The 44-year-old runs a 750-cow dairy in Denmark with his wife Claire and their four children.

He grew up in WA’s southwest, boarding at Bunbury Cathedral Grammar School before attending Muresk Institute near Northam and graduating with a degree in agribusiness.

Western Dairy is a not-for-profit research and development organisation funded by dairy farmer levies, which are matched by the Federal Government and channelled through Dairy Australia.

But Mr Jenkins said it was time for Western Dairy to consider what its future funding model would look like after the organisation recently announced an almost $82,000 decrease in its net cash position for the 2022-23 financial year.

“We will be firming up our direction to ensure we provide only what is of most relevance to WA dairy farmers and considering avenues for alternative funding,” he said.

“Business resilience will be an area of focus for most WA dairy farmers in 2024. Supporting this with tailored programs and extension activities is where Western Dairy can prove its value.”

He said WA had maintained consistent national milk production of four per cent against a competitive labour market.

The new role is for a period of 12 months.