Federal deputy Opposition leader Sussan Ley has backflipped on her controversial opposition to live sheep exports, claiming she is now “on side” with the Coalition in supporting the trade she once tried to ban.

The Liberal MP and Peter Dutton’s second-in-command said she had changed her mind after “reflecting” on “improvements” made by the industry.

“Last time I was in WA … I met with Western Australian farmers and I was reassured that the actions that we took in government to raise the standard of welfare on live sheep exports had indeed been implemented,” Ms Ley told reporters recently.

“The industry is welcoming people to have a look first-hand, to inspect the ships both here and at their destination, and I think that openness and transparency is to be highly commended.”

Ms Ley, the member for Farrer in NSW, had been at odds with her colleagues for years after introducing a private member’s Bill to phase out live sheep exports in 2018.

She was later promoted to the ministry, forcing her to vote with the Government against her own Bill, but said her personal view on the “awful trade” had not changed.

She remained quiet ahead of last year’s Federal election but broke party ranks again after Labor’s win, telling Sky News she would stand by her long-held position to end the almost exclusively WA-based trade.

“I think there’s a win-win here, and I think that’s what’s always missed,” she said.

“If we increase the processing capacity in Australia, we actually don’t need this trade at all.”

Camera Icon Sheep are loaded onto a livestock carrier at Fremantle Port. Credit: Sharon Smith / The West Australian

Ms Ley later backtracked when reminded of her comments by reporters during a visit to Albany last month.

“I wasn’t actually saying precisely that (‘we don’t need this trade’),” she replied.

“What I was saying was that as the trade itself declines because of further onshore manufacturing, there are dynamics at play that mean that as onshore manufacturing and processing of sheep increases in volume, the trade naturally decreases.”

When asked by reporters earlier this month whether she still supported Labor’s ban, Ms Ley said the changes made by the industry had “made a significant difference”.

“I am on side with the position that the Coalition has enunciated following improvements to the live sheep trade,” she said.

“We needed to improve the conditions on live sheep ships, and I’m pleased that has now happened.”

Ms Ley declined Countryman’s request for an interview, with a spokesman saying she had already made her position clear.

Earlier this month, she expressed concerns Labor would come for the live cattle trade next.

Camera Icon O'Connor MHR Rick Wilson and Federal deputy Opposition leader Sussan Ley in Albany. Credit: Stuart McGuckin / RegionalHUB

“We are very concerned about the effect on the whole Top End of anything that seeks to disrupt a vital industry for the (Northern) Territory, which is the live cattle industry,” she told reporters in Darwin.

“So I share the concerns of the Northern Territory cattlemen and women and I do hope that the (Federal) Agriculture Minister (Murray Watt), who is in town today, is absolutely listening.”

During his speech at the NT Cattlemen’s Association’s annual conference later that day, Senator Watt — who has accused the Liberals of being “split” on live exports — took another swipe at Ms Ley.

“Let’s not forget that less than 12 months ago, the now Federal deputy leader of the Liberal Party was calling for live sheep exports to be banned,” he said.

“The Albanese Government strongly supports the live cattle export industry and we will not be phasing it out.

“In fact, we want to support the live cattle industry to grow and prosper into the future.”

Senator Watt said the live cattle trade was “a cornerstone industry for Northern Australia”, contributing more than $1 billion to the economy annually and delivering “vital jobs” in “some of the most remote corners of our country”.

He said it was an industry “with a strong commitment to animal welfare, recording far lower mortality rates than live sheep exports”.

Australia’s live export cattle mortality rate in 2021 was 0.08 per cent, compared with 0.21 per cent for sheep, according to figures from the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.

“(This) is not surprising, given the comparatively much shorter voyages and much hardier species being shipped,” Senator Watt said. “These are important differences with the live sheep export industry.”

SUSSAN LEY ON LIVE SHEEP EXPORTS: A TIMELINE

MAY 2018

“This has been really a trade marked by disaster following debacle, and that’s gone on for 33 years.”

“I think this trade in sheep is a shame and a stain on our international reputation.”

“When there were statements made by the leadership we were not going to look at a phase-out, then my only course of action was to argue for the phase-out.”

“It’s a really powerful topic for many people and it’s an important topic for Australia. I think it should be debated and everybody vote according to how they feel.”

“It’s a trade in terminal decline. In the last five years the numbers of sheep exported from Australia has actually dropped by two-thirds.”

“I have to keep going on the path that I’ve set. One thing I’ve learned from being in Parliament for 17 years is when you believe you need to do something, you must do it, and never take a backward step.”

SEPTEMBER 2018 (JOINT STATEMENT WITH FORMER LIBERAL MP SARAH HENDERSON)

“As members of the ministry, it is no longer open to us to support any private member’s Bill, or the Bill passed by the Senate today.

“Our personal conviction on this issue remains and we will continue to advocate for a change in Coalition policy and for a phase-out of this awful trade.”

JUNE 2019:

“My personal view is exactly the same. I’m pleased that the initiative (introducing a Bill to phase out the trade) taken by Sarah Henderson and I . . . achieved what it did.”

MAY 2022:

“I think there’s a win-win here, and I think that’s what’s always missed. If we increase the processing capacity in Australia, we actually don’t need this trade at all.”

“Of course I stand by what I presented in Parliament.”

“At no stage during the interview with Sky News did I say I would side with Labor on a live sheep export ban. What I did say is if we sufficiently increase onshore processing before it is exported, the need for live export will eventually disappear over time.”

FEBRUARY 2023:

“Last time I was in WA, which was soon after we all visited as a shadow cabinet, I met with Western Australian farmers, and I was reassured that the actions that we took in government to raise the standard of welfare on live sheep exports had indeed been implemented.

“The industry is welcoming people to have a look first-hand, to inspect the ships both here and at their destination, and I think that openness and transparency is to be highly commended.”

“As the trade itself declines because of further onshore manufacturing, there are dynamics at play that mean that as onshore manufacturing and processing of sheep increases in volume the trade naturally decreases.”

MARCH 2023:

“I am on side with the position that the Coalition has enunciated following improvements to the live sheep trade. That was clearly made by Peter Dutton in WA recently.”

“We needed to improve the conditions on live sheep ships, and I’m pleased that has now happened.”

“What I said last year was I reflected on the changes that were made when this issue was before us in government. And those changes have made a significant difference.”