The Gooding family, of East Mundalla stud in Tarin Rock, sold an outstanding Poll Merino ram for $50,000 in a private negotiation deal at the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo and Sale.

Regular buyers of East Mundalla genetics, Charinga and Banavie stud principals Roger and Tim Polkinghorne, of Berrimal in Victoria, flew to WA to inspect and select a special stud sire from the Gooding family’s sale rams.

“We liked the bone, make and shape of one of the young rams available,” Roger said.

“He has great bone width and a beautiful softness suitable for both of our studs.

“The softness comes through in his muzzle that has great purity.”

The Polkinghornes have been using East Mundalla genetics for about 10 years with great results.

The particular ram they secured was sired from a syndicate mating going back to a Collinsville Imperial ram.

It recorded a 19.9 micron, with a standard deviation of 2.7, coefficient of variation of 14.1 and a 99.8 per cent comfort factor.

East Mundalla stud co-principal Daniel Gooding said he was very pleased to have Roger and Tim able to visit again after COVID travel restrictions were in place during the last two years.

“The Polkinghorne’s Charinga stud comes with great historical interest,” he said.

Dating back prior to 1900, Charinga was based on more than 300 special stud ewes described by former stud owner, the late Neil McLennan, as the best ewes to leave Banavie.

Mr McLennan contributed 30 years of selections for the best constitutions as run in commercial conditions and with 28 years of embryo work using the 20 elite ewes.

Two thirds of donor ewes were up to twelve generations of the best of the best focusing on wool quality with true fibre density, alignment, great nourishment and brightness with exceptional wool cut.

The Polkinghornes have continued progress at Charinga carefully selecting sires for fine primary fibres, lustrous, bright, rich wool with great fibre density and alignment.

Last year, an East Mundalla Poll Merino ram sold to a stud record price of $51,000 at the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo Ram Sale at Katanning.

Sired by East Mundalla Masterbuilt 53, the ram was secured by Willemenup stud co-principal Richard House, of Gnowangerup.

“It was the most we ever paid for a sire,” he said.

The House family purchased the Willemenup stud flock and prefix from the Garnett family in 2019.

Mr House said the Gnowangerup-based Willemenup stud, established in 1968, was one of the best Poll Merino studs in WA and represented an opportunity to bring more Poll Merino depth into his family’s enterprise.

At this year’s Katanning sale, he offered the first Willemenup ram since the new ownership which resulted in a purchase price of $13,000.