The Australian Lot Feeders’ Association has launched its new-look Australian Feedlot of the Year Competition, with entries now open.

ALFA last week put the call out for all National Feedlot Accreditation Scheme-accredited feedlots to enter the prestigious competition.

Winners will be awarded at ALFA’s BeefEx Conference in Brisbane from October 19-21.

The competition, established in 1991, has undergone an extensive review process, with enhancements reflecting the changes to modern feedlot design and management standards as set out within the principles of the National Feedlot Assurance Scheme.

A particular focus for this year’s competition is driving best practice and discovering those feedlots that are truly exceeding the status quo.

The pillars of the competition relate to five core NFAS principals: a feedlot’s quality assurance culture; product integrity; environmental responsibility; animal welfare responsibility; and its business planning.

Within these pillars, new areas are being explored by the independent judging panel.

This includes innovation; being an employer of choice; chain of responsibility; and community amenity and social accountability, to name a few, which will help set the top-performing feedlots apart.

ALFA president Bryce Camm said the organisation was asking feedlots to demonstrate what set them apart and how they were going above and beyond the industry’s high standards.

“It truly is an award that showcases the pinnacle the feedlot industry has to offer,” he said.

The competition is open to all NFAS accredited feedlots, whether small, medium or large, family run or a corporate operation.

By entering, feedlots receive valuable benchmarking feedback, and winning provides marketing benefits associated with winning the top industry award.

Overall winners will be announced as part of the formal proceedings during ALFA’s BeefEx Conference on October 19-20 next year in Brisbane.

The Australian Feedlot of the Year Award 2021 is proudly supported by ALFA, AUS-MEAT and Integrity Systems.

Visit feedlots.com.au for details.