The Gandy Angus Annual Bull and Female Sale will offer 62 powerful bulls and eight herd building heifers next Thursday, November 23 at the Boyanup saleyards and on AuctionsPlus.

Stud principal Kim Gandy has prepared an exceptional sale team to provide cattle producers with an excellent opportunity to improve their herd’s genetics.

“The turnout at last week’s open day was very pleasing — cattlemen and women were eager to consider their selection options in efforts to improve their genetics and take advantage of the short-term downturn,” he said.

“Those that attended were genuinely impressed with the size, weight and stretch in the bulls, a result of nearly 40 years of intentionally breeding a base of females that allow the use of new genetics.

“This provides the components that producers need to meet the market specifications and grids for both carcase and weight.

Mr Gandy said the bulls in the line-up had abundant muscle, length, extra body mass and attractive phenotypes along with excellent Estimated Breeding Values.

Providing top-tier Angus bulls that perform across different environments and management systems is a role that the Gandy family takes pride in.

“Our Twin Lakes Holdings client has had continued success winning the 2023 Meat Standards Australia Excellence in Eating Quality Award receiving Best Small Producer in WA for meeting MSA standards and eating quality over the last 2 years,” Mr Gandy said.

“This directly follows on from client RH Omodei and Sons being recognised as a top producer in 2021.

“There are excellent options for docility, structure, growth, and carcase traits within the sale line up.”

Mr Gandy said the bull offering was evenly split with low birthweight bulls for heifers and those more suited for cows.

“The selection of low birthweight bulls can address specific concerns such as calving down heifers,” he said.

“But it is imperative to approach breeding decisions with a holistic perspective and balance birthweight with other critical traits to ensure a robust herd that can meet market demands.

“Do not be scared to test your cows — large differences in birthweight EBVS are often a few kilograms of weight that cows can easily handle.”

He said shape was very important to calving ease — both the shape of the females and the bull.

“Potential downfalls of continually selecting for low birthweight is reduced growth potential — there is correlation with reduced weaning weights which directly hinders economic performance,” Mr Gandy said.

“Selecting for low birthweight can also reduce maternal efficiency, reduce herd vigour and resiliency and overall robustness.”

All Gandy Angus bulls are verified, and producers can select with confidence from an offering backed by the stud’s recorded performance of more than 350 calves each year.

“These calves are all out of their biological mothers and we submit all their data to Breedplan to help develop accurate EBVs which are backed up with genomics,” Mr Gandy said.

“All Gandy sale bulls are sire verified with genomics and observed traits, semen tested and vaccinated.

“With a commitment to superior genetics, exceptional health, and unmatched customer service you don’t want to miss the sale.”

For further information or to inspect the catalogue, contact Kim Gandy at 0428 761 348.