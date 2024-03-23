Increased genetic gain in the national sheep flock is driving up farm productivity, profitability and sustainability, according to a new report by Meat and Livestock Australia.

The report, released this month, revealed a record number of genotypes were submitted for evaluation as part of MLA’s Sheep Genetics program in 2022-23.

A record number of new animals — more than 420,000 — were submitted to the program’s MERINOSELECT and LAMPLAN evaluations during the same period.

The increase in genotyping along with other Sheep Genetics activities underpinned the increase in genetic gain across all industry indexes, MLA reported.

And increases in genotype numbers, the rate of genetic progress and animal numbers submitted meant producers had access to more animals with Australian Sheep Breeding Values than ever before.

Camera Icon MLA Sheep Genetics program manager Peta Bradley. Credit: MLA

“As the use of ASBVs continues to grow within the commercial sector, we’ve seen mimicked growth in the number of animals and clients involved in Sheep Genetics,” Sheep Genetics manager Peta Bradley said.

“This has been achieved alongside genetic gain across all the standard indexes.

“Selection indexes combine several important production traits into a single number and are an important tool to drive genetic improvement where there are a range of traits of economic or functional importance.”

Ms Bradley said there had also been notable progress in key trait areas, including a 15 per cent reduction in the early breech wrinkle ASBV within MERINOSELECT evaluation.

This was balanced with improved ASBVs in key production areas including reproduction, growth and fleece weights.

“In the LAMBPLAN evaluation, our terminal sire breeds saw a 7 per cent and 2 per cent improvement in the rate of gain for intramuscular fat and lean meat yield ASBVs respectively,” Ms Bradley said.

“This means that sheep are simultaneously being bred for improved meat quality and quantity.”

A recent MLA survey showed the use of Sheep Genetics ASBVs by commercial sheep producers increased from 14 per cent in 2016 to 55 per cent in 2023.

About 61 per cent of commercial producers who used ASBVs said their financial health was improving, compared to 41 per cent of those who did not use ASBVs.

MLA said the figure demonstrated the financial benefits of utilising ASBVs as part of ram selection.

Sheep Genetics was established in 2005 as MLA’s genetic evaluation service of the Australian sheep and goat industries.