The Torrisi family at Boyanup-based Black Market Angus stud will offer great value genetics at their 6th annual bull sale at Boyanup saleyards on March 1, beginning at 1pm.

Stud principal Paul Torrisi said he would catalogue 48 genomic tested sires with a diverse range of pedigrees for producers to select from.

‘I would consider our bulls to be some of the best value for money sires available,” he said.

“We have worked pretty hard at building depth in our offering and it pleasing to see the results.”

He said of the 48 bulls to be offered, 40 were by leading US and Australian AI sires.

“By purchasing a direct son of a proven high performance AI sire you transmit genetic gain into your herd faster,” Mr Torrisi said.

AI sires represented in this year’s Black Market offering included Baldridge Command, Baldridge Compass, Baldridge 38 Special, and Coonamble Investment P20.

Other top sires included Granite Ridge Kaiser, Millah Murrah Paratrooper, Sitz Stellar, SAV Resource, Spickler Powerpoint and Texas Powerplay.

The eight bulls from natural matings are grandsons of Coonamble Jaeger, LD Capitalist and Baldridge Beast Mode.

“As always we have fair range of age groups in our sale,” Mr Torrisi said.

“This is because we run a spring embryo transfer program and as a result get a batch of July and August drop calves.

“My pro-tip is do not overlook the younger bulls in the sale team.”

Mr Torrisi said the Powerplay and Paratrooper sired bulls fall in to this category.

He said three full Paratrooper brothers are catalogued as lots 15, 16 and 17 — all early July born.

“Their dam, Black Market Princess N008, is a thick, roomy matron with a stacked pedigree including Sitz Upward, Elevator and 458N,” Mr Torrisi said.

“Black Market Troopy S133 is likely to get a few ticks — he scanned really well and generated tremendous weight for age, even closing in on some of the older bulls.

“As a group, the Kaiser sons are pretty handy types — they dont have the fancy numbers of some of the others but I’d be expecting them to breed some great keeper heifers.”

Mr Torrisi said producers should check out Black Market Kaiser S039 at Lot 23.

“His maternal half-brother was sold for stud duties at Allegria Park stud in Esperance,” he said.

“For those looking for bulls for heifer mating, there are at least 18 sires under breed average birth weight for consideration.

“The Stellars, Commands and 38 Specials pretty much all fall in to this category.”

Mr Torrisi said producers chasing a bull to go over cows with the plan to produce roomy keeper heifers, they shouldn’t disregard the framier bulls with a bit more birth weight.

“These types are always the best value and nearly always sire the heaviest weaners,” he said.

“Bear in mind a +7.3 birth weight potentially contributes only an extra 3kg birth weight to an average calf — most mature cows handle this easily.”

He said lot 8, Black Market Paisley S031, represented a great example.

“This bull is in the top 20 per cent for growth and carcase weight EBVs and top 1 per cent for EMA and retail beef yield with net feed efficiency in the top 5 per cent,” Mr Torrisi said.

All Black Market bulls are fully vaccinated, semen tested, ultrasound scanned and independently structurally assessed.

Black Market bulls are backed by a comprehensive vendor guarantee for fertility and structure. Raw data is available upon request.

For a catalogue or to book a pre-sale inspection, contact Paul and Lydia Torrisi on 0427 211 929.

BLACK MARKET ANGUS STUD

Sale: Wednesday, March 1 at Boyanup

On Offer: 48 bulls

Information: 0427 211 929