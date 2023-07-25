WAFarmers Dairy Section president Ian Noakes will serve another term in office after being re-elected unopposed at last week’s annual dairy conference in Busselton.

For the first time since elected in 2020, Mr Noakes will also have a vice-president after Peter Evans, an experienced industry leader, put his hand up to help out.

About 100 people attended the conference at the Abbey Beach Resort, 50 per cent made up of industry supporting representatives.

Mr Noakes was on holiday during the conference but was “happy to have a vice-president”.

Camera Icon Western dairy chairman and Jindong dairy farmer Peter Evans. Credit: Sarah Henderson/Supplied / Supplied

“Peter has done the president’s job before and I would hope by setting this example of commitment to the WA dairy industry that others are inspired to get involved in leadership,” Mr Noakes said.

Mr Noakes was vice-president to Michael Partridge when he was president of the WAFarmers Dairy Section from 2016 to 2020.

Mr Partridge then stood down and Mr Noakes was elected president but no one has stood for vice-president until now.

Mr Evans has years of experience in dairy industry leadership having been Western Dairy chair from 2005 to 2007 and from 2019 to 2021, WAFarmers Dairy Section president from 2007 to 2012 and Australian Dairy Farmers vice-chair from 2011-2012.