Meat and Livestock Australia is on the hunt for a new leader for its subsidiary Integrity Systems Company after its chief executive Jane Weatherley took on a new role as the organisation’s communications and adoption general manager.

Dr Weatherley — who has worked at MLA for nearly 10 years across two stints and seven years at ISC — moved into the new role this month as a way to help red meat and livestock producers build greater connections with MLA’s work.

“I also want to continue to build our positive communications with the broader community, telling Australian red meat’s incredible story,” she said.

Prior to taking on the chief executive role at MLA Integrity Systems Company in 2016, Dr Weatherley was the general manager of livestock productivity at Meat Standards Australia, where she managed livestock genetics and sheep productivity research, development and extension.

MLA’s managing director Jason Strong welcomed the appointment and lauded Dr Weatherley for her extensive experience in communication, adoption and extension, “backed by a deep knowledge of and passion for the industry”.

“She has an incredible track record of delivering high value and impactful initiatives for the industry,” Mr Strong said.

In her new role, Dr Weatherley will provide strategic direction and leadership to develop and implement stakeholder engagement and communication strategies that build awareness and adoption of MLA activities and programs, as well as spearhead the adoption of innovative agricultural practices among livestock producers by enhancing the critical linkages between adoption and communication.

Integrity Systems Company was created to boost red meat value chain opportunities and delivers the Livestock Production Assurance program, National Vendor Declarations and National Livestock Identification System.