Key sheep roles up for grabs

Sheep Producers Australia is on the hunt for an independent board chair and two directors to provide national sheep industry leadership, policy and advocacy.

Inaugural chair Chris Mirams will step down after a “challenging and rewarding” three years in the role at the annual general meeting in November.

“The position of independent chair is a challenging and rewarding senior national leadership role,” he said.

“Ultimately, the chair is responsible to members and its role is to provide national sheep industry leadership, policy and advocacy.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time contributing to the sheep industry as the Sheep Producers Australia chairman and would strongly encourage suitably experienced and qualified individuals who are passionate about the red meat industry and want to make a difference, to apply for this position.”

Camera Icon Sheep Producers Australia chairman Chris Mirams. Credit: Sheep Producers Australia

A farm consultant based in Albury, Mr Mirams was appointed the inaugural chair at Sheep Producers Australia in 2018 after the board decided to merge the president and chair roles.

The decision came after the organisation was rebranded and restructured into Sheep Producers Australia in 2017, after decades as the Sheepmeat Council of Australia.

SPA chief executive officer Stephen Crisp said the SPA board was looking for candidates with two or more of the following criteria: board chair experience; practical farming knowledge and experience; an understanding of the challenges facing the Australian sheep industry and value chain; and strong family or industry networks.

He said the board also wanted candidates with good strategic thinking and analytical skills; a background in managing organisations; strong governance knowledge; and a passion to help the industry prosper in the future.

There are also two board vacancies up for grabs, with directors Ian McColl and Elizabeth Jackson reaching the ends of their terms and able to renominate.

Mr Crisp said the appointed directors would work with the new policy council, made up of five independent members soon to be named, and would join current directors Anne Astin, Jamie Heinrich, Allison Horswill, Bindi Murray and Robert Herrmann.

Applications close on Sunday, August 22, at 11.59pm Eastern States time.