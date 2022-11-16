The mood was upbeat and optimistic at the live export industry’s premier national conference in Darwin this month, with LIVEXchange making a comeback after a three-year hiatus.

The two-day biennial conference — organised by the Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council and research body LiveCorp— was held on November 9-10 and attracted about 400 delegates.

Usually held every two years, the event — which was this year hosted in conjunction with the Northern Territory Livestock Exporters’ Association — was cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

“It was great to have the industry conference back in Darwin, the intersection between northern Australia and South-East Asia,” NTLEA chief executive Tom Dawkins said.

“We had a lot of international speakers and delegates, as well as people from all over the country and parts of the supply chain.”

Guest speakers included Australia’s deputy chief veterinary officer Beth Cookson, European Livestock and Meat Trades Union senior veterinary advisor Carolina Cucurella, Meat and Livestock Australia managing director Jason Strong, and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development secretary-general Mathias Cormann.

A charity auction held at the LIVEXchange gala dinner on November 9 raised $150,000 for the Greg Smith Family Trust and the Family of Seafarers Foundation.

Another highlight came when Broome’s Ceny Hussie was named Livestock Exporter Young Achiever of the Year.

Ms Hussie has extensive experience in the live export sector, having worked her way up to become the Indigenous Land and Sea Council’s Roebuck Export Depot manager.

Camera Icon Livestock Exporter Young Achiever of the Year Ceny Hussie and Lifetime Achiever Award winner Angus Adnam at the LIVEXchange gala dinner in Darwin on November 9. Credit: Supplied / LiveCorp

ALEC chief executive Mark Harvey-Sutton said Ms Hussie’s commitment to the industry made her a stand-out.

“Ceny is willing to take on leadership responsibilities and always provides outstanding service to clients and exporters,” he said.

“She encourages growth in people who work with her and is devoted to the northern pastoral industry.

“The panel was impressed with how she understood the importance of her role in achieving optimal animal welfare outcomes as well as a successful commercial outcome for her customers.”

Queenslander and live export pioneer Angus Adnam received the Ian McIvor Lifetime Achiever Award and was inducted into the industry’s hall of fame.

LiveCorp chairman Troy Setter said Mr Adnam was a “true pioneer”.

“Angus was one of the very early exporters, venturing into countries where the industry had never been before to open up new markets,” he said.

“His whole career has been committed to trade and market access, animal welfare and community development overseas.”

Mr Adnam left the family farm aged 17 to become a shipboard stockperson, looking after cattle being exported from central Queensland to Malaysia.

“I was tremendously fortunate to be part of a team that pioneered livestock exporting to many destinations, facilitating shipments that had many challenges but also created great prosperity for our clients,” he said.

After several years delivering livestock around the world for exporter AUSTREX, Mr Adnam opened the company’s Darwin office in 1975 and its Singapore office in 1983, before starting his own company, AAA Livestock Services, in 2000.

He helped establish NTLEA and became its first president, and has been a director of ALEC and LiveCorp among other roles.