Meckering man fined for animal cruelty

A Meckering man has been fined $12,500 in Northam Magistrates Court for animal cruelty while transporting sheep.

A consignment of sheep were transported to the Muchea saleyard in May 2017, when one animal jumped off the top deck of the truck during unloading, falling approximately 4.5 metres and injuring its back.

The man observed the accident and attended to the fallen sheep by dragging it to a nearby laneway where he left the sheep alive and in an injured state.

The animal was found approximately three hours later, was suffering and subsequently had to be euthanised.

The man was fined $4000 for dragging the injured sheep and $8,500 for leaving the injured sheep.

Department regional compliance manager Russell Adams said the conviction was a reminder of the need to comply with the Animal Welfare Act 2002 whilst transporting animals.

“If an animal is suffering, it must be dealt with in a humane manner so as not to cause unnecessary harm,” Mr Adams.

For more information about the department’s role in animal welfare, visit www.agric.wa.gov.au/animalwelfare

To report suspected cruelty to animals, contact the RSPCA on 1300 278 3589.