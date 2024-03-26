Munda Reds Droughtmaster stud co-principal Mike Thompson and his team say they will offer the “best ever” quality line-up of 166 bulls at this year’s sale. The third annual Droughtmaster bull sale will be held on Monday, April 8, from 11am at Glencoe Farm “Without a doubt, this year’s line-up is one of the best we have put together with no tailenders — buyers can be confident of their selections throughout the catalogue,” Mr Thompson said. “We have no high price average expectations and buyers can plan to budget for reasonable values on all bulls.” Mr Thompson said Munda bulls come with a “do-ability” that complemented a variety of environments. “Our breeding selection aims at high fertility, averaging 85 to 90 per cent weaning rate,” he said. “A main focus has been on selecting for a line of softer females that have the appropriate muscle content but still display femininity. “Sire selection comes from well-muscled bulls with good bone and tidy sheaths — traits that contribute to easy calving within the herd and the ability to pass on good carcase qualities.” He said Munda progeny had consistently been within the Meat Standards Australia grading standards for eating quality. “We are striving to flatten the backs of our Droughtmaster sires to continue to perform well in a high standard of eating quality,” Mr Thompson said. “Munda aims to supply versatile seedstock genetics for pure breeding in the north while providing terminal sires for crossbreeding in the south. “Pastoral cattle are for the most part free-range and for the first 24 months, these animals are grown on natural herbages for 85 per cent of their growth with a 60 to 90-day grain finish for consistency of the product.” Mr Thompson said pastoral cattle were a good healthy product which consumers should consider with confidence as an alternative to other protein sources. “Munda Reds is offering some exceptional sons of homebred sires this year,” he said. “With an infusion of top-quality sires during the last five years, we are hitting our straps — selecting out our own bloodlines with the variety of genetics working towards our breeding objectives. “Our most recent purchase of Glenlands D Ex Rated (P) was selected for his complete balance with an emphasis on his facial make-up, a tell-all sign of a quality sire.” Mr Thompson said this sire had length, bone and a tidy sheath — “He looked magnificent”. “With a very soft and loose skin, he presents as a good sire that will defend his right in the breeding herd,” he said. The Munda Reds bull sale line-up can be inspected at the stud’s Open Day at Glencoe Farm in Gingin on March 28. All bulls have been morphology tested, muscle scanned, poll tested, and come with data records. They have been sire-verified and vaccinated and the Munda herd has tested Pompes negative. To find out more, visit mundareds.com.au or contact stud manager Ben Wright at 0438 395 151.