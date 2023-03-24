Gingin-based Munda Reds Droughtmaster stud’s on-property sale debut last year set a new benchmark for the breed in WA and preparations are in progress for the second sale to follow on quality.

The Thompson family’s inaugural sale day in 2022 stamped a new level of confidence for the breed, with the top-priced bull smashing out a State record breed price of $60,000.

It was just one of the many highlights of the complete clearance of 129 bulls including a catalogue of 79 stud bulls selling for an average price of $12,728 and 50 herd bulls averaging $8390/head.

It is a result of the due diligence that Munda studmaster Michael Thompson and his team have worked at for years, scouring across Australia to source some of the best genetics available.

“We offered quality stock that resulted in value for money,” he said.

“It was significant for the Droughtmaster breed that is gaining more acceptance for its quality carcase attributes and more marketing options, especially required when there are uncertainty pressures.

“They have more humph impact both in the range lands and agricultural areas when the dry gets going.”

Mr Thompson was delighted with the sale result that highlighted his connection with many Eastern States breeders who came in droves to support a lifetime of herd-building.

“The bulls sold exceptionally well, with repeat and new buyers giving their full support and appreciation of the line-up,” he said.

Five Queensland buyers were active at the sale securing nine bulls, including the $60,000 including the sale-topper for an average price of $26,723/head.

The sale momentum was applauded at every opportunity as bidders made competitive nods of confidence in their selections.

It was a feast to behold that gave rise to the Thompson family’s commitment to breed an animal that was acceptable to the highest level of standards and also bred for WA’s variable climate environments.

“We believe our Droughtmaster bulls, with their 50-50 Brahman and Shorthorn content can offer producers in the agricultural regions a terminal sire options that would suit environments that didn’t have extended periods of green feed,” Mr Thompson said.

“Droughtmaster cows are renowned for their good mothering and milking ability.”

He said Munda was building a homozygous poll animal that oozed premium carcase quality by sourcing high-performing sires.

“While our pastoral bulls have to perform under commercial conditions, the Gingin bulls have had limited access to pasture and hay are supplemented with grain via pellets to demonstrate the Droughtmaster breed’s full potential,” Mr Thompson said.

Stud manager Ben Wright said this year’s sale team of 130 bulls would be representing 12 sires including SC Glencoe that last year averaged $21,000 from his first crop of calves.

“Oasis A Hudson’s calves show plenty of style typical of the Oasis bloodline and Glenavon Tornado’s progeny continue to display plenty of grunt and carcase — true to the type, as we are seeing in the progeny of all Glenavon sires, he said.

Also to feature will be 16 sons of Munda Commander 1643 (PP), a homebred sire by Garthowen Velocity 2 (PP) that continues to breed true-to-type to its pedigree.

Mr Wright said M Commander’s sons had the most depth and volume on average above all other sale bulls.

“The 2023 sale team are good examples of the bulls Munda Reds have been striving to consistently breed — ready to work in all conditions.” he said.

Again this year, the Thompson family will offer a charity bull and all proceeds will be donated to Telethon.

A pre-sale inspection day will be held on Friday, March 24.

The second annual on-property Munda Reds Bull Sale will be held on Thursday, April 13, from 11am.