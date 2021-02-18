Monterey Murray Grey bulls reached a top of $15,000, while Angus reached $14,500 at the Buller family’s annual production sale at Karridale last Wednesday.

Overall, of the 38 Murray Greys offered, 36 sold for a stud record average price of $9167, while all 37 Angus bulls averaged $7581.

The two passed-in Murray Greys sold after the fall of the auction hammer.

Two Murray Grey studs secured the $15,000 equal top-priced bulls, including Toodyay-based Jomal Glen stud and South Australia-based Bottlesford stud, both repeat buyers.

Camera Icon Monterey Murray Grey bull, Monterey Qantas Q18, sold for the $15,000 equal top-price at the Buller family's 29th Annual Production Sale, selling through AuctionsPlus to an Eastern States buyer. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman, Bob Garnant

The first bull to reach top money was lot 2, Monterey Qantas Q18, which was secured by Bottlesford stud co-principal Darren Koopman, of Tungkillo, SA.

“We were impressed with the bull (Q18) for his overall length, depth and capacity,” he said.

“Also the amount of muscle and the ease he carried it on his 952kg frame.”

Mr Koopman said the bull, sired by Monterey Himalaya H158, represented outcross genetics and would be used in his family’s stud to breed replacement females and sale bulls.

Jomal Glen co-principal Donald Monley secured Monterey Quicksilver Q152, a 940kg Murray Grey that was sired by Monterey Juggernaut, which was sired by Jomal Glen Earthquake.

“He (Q152) is a complete type with a lot of carcase and outstanding length, very impressive,” he said.

“There is also a lot of good maternal attributes from his pedigree.”

Mr Monley, who operates a Jomal Glen stud in Temora, NSW, said he secured the bull for his mother, Joan Monley, who runs the WA Jomal Glen stud at Toodyay.

“Mum will use the bull first and then it will work in my herd,” he said.

The Avery family, who trade as WC, BE & DC Avery, of Nannup, secured a Monterey Marvellous son for $14,000.

Daryl Avery said the bull represened outcross genetics for his family’s 800 Murray Grey cross Gelbvieh breeding program.

Bernard and Helen Atkins, of Elbern Murray Grey stud, in Tasmania, secured a Marvellous son for $11,500.

“We needed a complete outcross for our 40-year-old stud and the bull we selected also came with an outstanding maternal pedigree,” Mr Atkins said.

“He has a long journey ahead of him, including a boat trip, before arriving to our farm on the Stanley Peninsula.”

Camera Icon Mark Forrester, of Kanandah station, and Monterey stud co-principal Gary Buller catch up after the sale. Credit: Countryman

Mark Forrester, of Kanandah Station, in Kalgoorlie, secured six Murray Grey bulls to a top of $10,000 and an average price of $7084.

“While cattle prices are the best I’ve seen, we have had to cut back numbers on our 1.4 million hectare station by 60 per cent, with three dry seasons in a row,” he said.

“Underground water, although limited, has been our only reliable source.”

Camera Icon With the $14,500 top-priced Angus bull, Monterey Quarterback Q69, was Monterey stud co-principal Gary Buller, of Karridale, Elders Margaret River agent Alec Williams, Nutrien Livestock trainee Austin Gerhardy, and Nutrien Livestock Boyup Brook agent Jamie Abbs. Credit: Countryman

The Angus catalogue reached a top price of $14,500 for Monterey Quarterback Q69, secured by Chris Knox and Helen Alexander, of DSK Angus stud, in Pilliga, NSW.

The 1018kg bull was sired by Prime Up River N40 and was described by Monterey stud co-principal Gary Buller as a big, strong and very well muscled son of a new stud sire at Monterey.

“The son of Prime Up River (Q69) has smooth shoulders with excellent muscling,” he said.

Chris Lee-Steere, of Yandalee Farms, at Boyup Brook, secured Monterey Quebec Q158 for $12,500.

Mr Lee-Steere said the Millah Murrah Docklands J193 son, that represented outcross genetics, had a soft skin and quiet temperament.

“We will mate the bull over some young heifers in our 200 breeding herd,” he said.

Mingenew-based Getti Enterprises secured Angus bull Monterey Quality Lad Q114 for $12,500.

Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Tiny Holly said there was an excellent line-up of bulls at the sale, with a great registration of return buyers.

Camera Icon Robert and Sharron Griffiths, of Maraawa Farms, of Cranbrook, and Monterey stud co-principal Gary Buller catch up after the sale. Credit: Countryman

“The sale had excellent support from NSW, S and Tasmania, as well as local buyers,” he said.

Elders auctioneer Nathan King said the buyers appreciated the quality.

“Monterey genetics are recognised Australia-wide,” he said.