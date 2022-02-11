In a new online format the Invitational Multibreed Production Sale will offer 65 bulls and nine females via AuctionsPlus on February 22, starting at 12.30pm.

Known formerly as the Narrogin Bull Sale, it was decided to not have a physical display of bulls this year at the WA College of Agriculture - Narrogin for various biosecurity issues and the uncertainty of COVID.

Sale co-ordinator Aimee Bendotti said a new venue was being considered for future bulls sales.

Leading this year’s line-up from the Poll Hereford portion of the catalogue includes 22 Terraneil bulls, three Greenland bulls bred in Albany and three Quaindering bulls bred in Williams.

Beverley-based Terraneil Poll Hereford stud has been one of the longest selling vendors and will put its final offering of bulls this year after the Woods family sold their stud herd.

The stud has been breeding bulls for 52 years and have topped the sale countless times.

Last year, Terraneil sold a bull for a stud record price of $16,000.

Terraneil stud co-principal Terry Woods said beef producers were welcome to his family’s property on sale day where they could inspect the bulls and also make bids via AuctionsPlus.

Hyden-based Young Guns Murray Grey stud will offer the largest number of bulls from one vendor with 29 catalogued.

Young Guns is also inviting buyers on sale day to the Hyden CRC office to participate in the AuctionsPlus sale.

The Red Poll breed is represented by Quairading-based Yongerellen and Red Sands studs with three bulls and a rare offering of nine females.

New vendor includes the Boyup Brook-based Tara Shorthorn stud with an offering of three bulls while repeat vendor Talgarth Shorthorn stud, of Bindoon, will offer three bulls.

Prospective buyers can bid through AuctionsPlus almost anywhere in Australia.

Bidders are required to register at AuctionsPlus 48 hours prior to the sale.

They can contact vendors to view the bulls prior to the sale.

Videos of all lots will be loaded onto AuctionsPlus in the lead-up to the sale.