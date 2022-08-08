WA Merino stud breeders gathered at the Ram Shed in Narrogin for the 25th anniversary of the Long Wool Day, a premier event that kicks off the State’s ram selling season.

The event, held on August 5, brought a crowd of stud and commercial breeders together to inspect a big number of rams on display from 39 studs.

Ram Shed co-ordinator Ashley Lock said there was a good crowd and everyone was pleased to have a good look at the ram selections.

“There were a few rams that sold by private negotiations,” he said.

“The quality was at its best throughout the shed.”

Also on hand was some of the top awarded Merinos and Poll Merinos from the Australian Sheep and Wool Show held in Bendigo last month.

Belka Valley stud principals Phil and Robyn Jones, of Bruce Rock, exhibited their strong wool Poll Merino ram at Narrogin that caught the eye of many visitors.

Their ram, named Daniel, was sashed junior champion and grand champion strong wool ram of the show at Bendigo and will be offered for sale at next week’s Rabobank WA Sheep Expo and Ram sale.

Also finding success, an Eastville Park ram sashed grand champion medium wool ram of the show at Bendigo, was on display at Narrogin with a sold sign.

Stud co-principal Grantly Mullan said the private selling price was a stud record $20,000.

Rockdale Valley stud co-principal Brendan Maher, of Muntadgin, was the buyer.

Mr Maher said the ram’s structure was perfect and came with good wool.

“I use a lot of Eastville Park genetics to help with structure and produce some nice lambs,” he said.

“This ram, sired by Collinsville Gladiator, will represent new outcross genetics for our stud. “

Northam commercial woolgrower Glenn Smith secured a big framed 20.9 micron Cardiff Merino ram for a stud record price of $11,000 at Narrogin.

“We mate about 4000 ewes in our self-replacing flock and average more than 100 per cent lambing,” he said.

“It is great to visit the Ram Shed and have a good look around each year.”

Commercial producers who attended the Ram Shed said they had confidence in the industry as the good season continues to roll around.

Bonnie Rock sheep breeder Nick Spark said his lot-fed finished lambs off lupin stubble averaged $228/head.

“The future looks good for sheepmeat,” he said.

Badgingarra woolgrower Joe Felber, who was inspecting rams, said he had confidence in wool sales.

Mr Felber runs a 1800-head self-replacing Merino flock and another 2000 ewes in a cross-breeding program.

Elders stud stock manager Tim Spicer announced a new initiative on behalf of Elders and Nutrien Livestock for the upcoming ram selling season.

He said stud breeders who offered sale rams through the two agents could nominate a charity ram at their sales with the intention of raising funds for the Breast Cancer Research Centre through the Shearing for Liz Pink Day program.

“The Shearing for Liz Day, that shearer Ton Reed and his wife Lucy founded after their dear friend Liz Roberts died from cancer, has raised more than $250,000 for breast cancer research in seven years,” Mr Spicer said.

“We invite stud breeders to consider donating a sale ram to this cause.”

On that note, Elders Gingin agent Graham Curry auctioned two pink shearing hand blades, raising $1250 for cancer research.

Stud Merino Breeders Association of WA president Allan Hobley paid $600 for one handpiece.

“Everyone is affected by cancer, this new initiative is a good cause and great idea,” he said.

“I encourage all studs to support it.”

The other set of blades was secured by Mr Maher for $650, who said it was a good opportunity to give something back to breast cancer research.

Cardiff stud co-principal Quentin Davies said the popular Shearing for Liz Pink Day fund raising event at his family’s woolshed in Yorkrakine would take place on September 10.

Merino field days throughout the Great Southern will take place from August 16 and 17 followed by the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo and Ram Sale on August 18 and 19 where 500 Merinos will be on display.