Producers, processors, exporters, researchers and consultants will have a better understanding of the WA cattle industry when a new beef producers intentions survey is developed by Meat and Livestock Australia.

MLA corporate affairs and media manager Jack Johnston said the company was working on a survey, similar to the sheep producers intentions survey, which should be completed soon.

“It will provide specific data on herd demographics, breeds, producer sentiment, the number of cows and more,” Mr Johnston said.

“The survey will take place around October/November this year, and April/May next year, to coincide with the finish and start of the wet season.

“It also ties in with spring and autumn calving in the southern Australian herds.”

Mr Johnston said the results of the survey will be released in late 2023, early 2024.

Camera Icon Pastoral cattle at Harvest Road's Koojan Downs feeding facility are backgrounded at Hill River station in Jurien Bay before inducted into the feedlot at Moora. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

The news comes following MLA’s latest Cattle Industry Projections update, which notes that the national cattle herd will reach its highest level since 2014 at 28.7m head.

It contained no specific data concerning WA’s herd.

The survey will help better know the cattle herd in WA which will better inform the national data.