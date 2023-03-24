The Teakle family of Oakvale Brahman stud in Northampton will offer 22 Brahman bulls for private selection during and after the Bos Indicus sales week, continuing their commitment to supply quality bulls to WA producers.

Oakvale has 14 young Red Brahmans and eight Greys that will be penned up for inspection on-property from April 11.

Oakvale stud co-principal Reg Teakle said visitors were welcome at any time during April 11 to the 13th if producers were attending the three Bos Indicus bull sales.

Mr Teakle said Oakvale was getting on with the job by mating 150 quality breeders in 2023.

“We’ve been breeding Brahmans for 46 years, beginning in 1977,” he said.

“Brahmans are easy care and Oakvale’s quality breeding has been a result of securing both Red and Grey sires from Queensland studs at the Fitzroy Crossing Bull Sale.

“Our main Grey sire was bought from Jimmy Edwards’ Barlyne stud and our Red sire came from Rathlyn stud — both sires are well made and very quiet.”

Oakvale culls on temperament, constitution and udders, aiming for high production performance for bull and heifer buying clients.

“We only put out a minimum amount of supplement feed as our farm has plenty of good bush tucker to keep stock in good condition,” Mr Teakle said.

“This year we are offering young 20 month-of-age Polled Red Brahmans that are not dark shouldered and will acclimatized very well — they are like peas in a pod.

“The Greys include five bulls that are more than 30 months and three are 20 months-of-age.”

Mr Teakle said the Rathlyn sire had bred true-to-type and his sons were very quiet and have good butt profiles and depth.

Last year, Oakvale offered 12 bulls at the Fieldhouse inaugural sale, resulting in seven sold to a top of $6000 and average price of $4215.

The passed in bulls along with another 21 bulls sold on-property after the sale to average $4000/head.

All Oakvale bulls have been back lined with Eclipse and injected with Marks-Min trace minerals with vitamin B12.