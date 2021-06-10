A collaboration between Aussie pork producers and Coles means getting some pork on your fork can help find effective treatments for motor neurone disease.

Not only are Aussie pork farmers reaching into their pockets, but until June 22, Coles will donate 10¢ from the sale of each pack of Coles-brand Australian pork at all its supermarkets to raise further funds.

Coles will also be doubling donations on Coles-brand Australian free range pork products for two weeks until Tuesday, June 22.

FightMND is Australia’s largest independent organisa-tion funding research towards finding effective treatment and, ultimately, a cure for MND — a disease which gradually takes away a person’s use of their arms and legs as well as their ability to eat, swallow, speak and breathe.

On average, two to three Australians are diagnosed and just as many lose their fight with the disease every day.

Camera Icon Jan and Bec Daniher with a Coles Brand Australian pork pack that is being marketed to support the FightMND campaign. Credit: Coles

FightMND campaign director Bec Daniher, the daughter of AFL legend Neale Daniher, said the funds would be important to support research into finding effective treatments and a cure for MND.

“For the past four years, Coles’ Aussie pork farmers have been valuable members of the FightMND army,” Ms Daniher said.

“We are enormously grateful to Coles and their Aussie pork farmers for their ongoing support.

“Important partnerships like these allow us to make significant investments into MND research and continue to build awareness of MND within the community.”

Australian Pork Ltd chief executive Margo Andrae said Coles’ Australian pork producers were proud to be involved in the initiative for a fourth year running.

“People and communities are at the heart of what the Australian pork industry stands for,” she said.

“We hope Aussies will support the commitment made by our producers by getting some fresh pork on their forks from Coles during this campaign.”

“With around 100 different Australian fresh pork products included — from roasts, steaks, loin chops, mince and cutlets, there’s never been a better time to choose pork for dinner.”

Camera Icon Milne Agrigroup chief executive David Plant has put his support behind the FightMND campaign. Credit: Coles / Coles

Milne Agrigroup general manager David Plant said Coles’ Aussie pork farmers were proud to support the Big Freeze 7 campaign.

“We are really motivated as a farming community to get behind the fight against MND,” he said.

“Coles Aussie pork farmers are proudly part of the FightMND army and we are into year four of our partnership to help raise money to find a cure.

“Our thoughts are with all the families fighting MND, we're fighting alongside you.”

Coles Group chief executive of commercial and express Greg Davis said Coles supermarkets and Coles Express stores would be supporting FightMND in more ways than ever this year.

“A 10¢ donation applies to all Coles Brand Australian pork in the meat and dairy departments,” he said.

“Coles is proud to join the FightMND army once again and we are thrilled that the Big Freeze is back in a big way this year after being impacted last year by COVID-19.

“We’ll be encouraging our customers to buy Coles Brand Australian pork during the campaign because, for every pack purchased, we will donate 10¢ to FightMND to support research into finding effective treatments and a cure for this insidious disease.”

To support FightMND and Australian pork producers as they unite against the disease, consumers can visit any Coles supermarket nationwide until June 22.

All Coles Brand Australian pork is 100 per cent Aussie, free from artificial growth promotants and sow stall free.