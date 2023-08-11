Australian red meat exports are up to record levels with positive signs for the market into the second half of the year ahead, according to Meat and Livestock Australia global supply analyst Tim Jackson.

Mr Jackson said July export data revealed that exports were “continuing their strong pace into the second half of 2023” with record year-to-date tonnages for mutton and lamb.

“Beef exports were up four per cent from June and up 30 per cent from July 2022 to total 97,306 tonnes,” Mr Jackson said.

“The United States was the largest market for the month, with exports doubling year-ago levels at 23,909 tonnes.”

He said lamb exports softened three per cent from June and rose 11 per cent from July 2022 to 27,839 tonnes., while mutton exports fell by 27 per cent from June and rose 53 per cent from July 2022 to 12,883 tonnes.

“In year-to-date terms, 2023 is the largest year for beef exports since 2020 and the largest year for lamb and mutton exports on record,” Mr Jackson said.