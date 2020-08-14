Red Meat off menu in Toowoomba as COVID hits

Meat and Livestock Australia has pulled the pin on its annual Red Meat event planned for Toowoomba in November as the COVID-19 situation escalates in the Eastern States.

MLA’s annual general meeting — an important component of the Red Meat event schedule — will still take place on November 19, with more information to follow on how this will be delivered, most likely online.

The Red Meat event, which has in recent years included on-farm producer tours, forums, a red-meat showcase, and cookery demonstrations, is held each November in a different destination, with Toowoomba originally set to host this year’s event.

MLA managing director Jason Strong said uncertainty around ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 meant cancelling the Red Meat event was a “regrettable but commonsense decision”.

“We are disappointed that we won’t be in Toowoomba in November, but it is important we made the decision now,” he said.

“Large events such as Red Meat are just not feasible in the current environment and so the only sensible course of action was to cancel.”

The annual event gives MLA the chance to engage with producers and the wider red meat supply chain, with detailed information about how MLA invests its producer levies.

“We absolutely want to ensure that red-meat producers have this opportunity in 2020, which will more than likely be delivered through a series of online events and webinars,” Mr Strong said.

“We will have more information on those in the coming weeks.”

Mr Strong urged producers to return their levies notice packs to secure full voting entitlements at the AGM on November 19.