Sheep numbers are continuing to decline in the northern agricultural zone, reducing the number of stud breeders, as seasonal conditions, compounded by low sheep meat prices and a lack of confidence in the industry take a toll on farmers.

Northampton mixed farmer and Walkindyer Poll Merino Stud breeder Nathan Teakle said while he still runs 4500 ewes, with 4500 lambs, due to the sandplain country that was not suitable for cropping, other farmers in the region had switched to total cropping to avoid the many issues plaguing the sheep industry.

“North of Northampton, people have been considering exiting the industry,” Mr Teakle said.

“The live export issues, on top of seasonal conditions (a late start to the season and not enough rain for adequate pasture growth), is pushing people towards total cropping.”

Truckloads of sheep have been reportedly exiting the region, heading straight to processors and live exporters.

Mr Teakle said his business was 50/50 wheat and sheep, due to farming on the coastal sandplain, which lent itself to running sheep on “blue lupins and pastures”.

The Teakle’s have been running sheep for three generations and, while things may be disheartening in the industry, there’s no plans to change anytime soon.

“We’ve always had Poll Merino sheep, we don’t like horns much,” he said.

Mr Teakle said sheep were easier to handle without horns, especially for shearers, and weren’t as aggressive towards each other.

Walkindyer Poll Merino Stud is one of three remaining active studs left in the Northern Stud Breeders Association, in the Northampton and Chapman Valley areas, which used to boast up to eight.

The other two studs are Mulga Springs and Lyndale.

Mulga Springs director Chris Hasleby said the numbers had declined because it was hard work producing quality stud animals, especially with tough seasons and not much interest from buyers.

He said some of the studs had sold out and had gone to complete cropping programs.

Next month the Walkindyer Poll Merino Stud will be hosting a ram sale with about 80 of its best Poll Merino rams up for sale, although Mr Teakle is not confident in a strong market.

“The season is on a knife edge,” Mr Teakle said.

“It may be a tough ram selling season.”

Mr Teakle said he uses Elders territory sales manager Tom Page to find suitable buyers for his Merino wethers and lambs, which mainly go direct to Fletchers International at Narrikup.

“The auction market is too unpredictable and is open to market forces on the day, unless it’s a strong market,” he said.

“It’s very much a downward market at the moment.”

Mr Teakle is fortunate that his son Callum doesn’t mind working with sheep and will probably continue the family tradition into the future when it is time to hand over the reigns.