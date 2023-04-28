Singapore detects ASF in pig carcases from Indonesia

African Swine Fever has been detected in pig carcasses in Singapore bringing a halt to 15 per cent of its supply trade, according to Australia Pork Limited.

The carcasses were from a consignment of live pigs imported from Pulau Bulan, Indonesia.

APL reports that the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has stopped the import of live pigs from this region — which accounts for about 15 per cent of their total pork supply — while investigations take place.

The SFA has also said while imports are halted, there will be temporary disruptions to fresh pork supply in the country.

APL understands this has led to requests to increase supply from Australia.

Pork currently available in Singapore is safe for consumption, and the SFA is monitoring the situation closely.