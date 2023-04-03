Hundreds of cattle breeders will be on the lookout for top quality bulls during WA Bos Indicus week from April 11 to 13, and with 342 bulls available one stands out as a goodwill gesture towards the great cause of Telethon.

Through their kindness, the Thompson family of Munda Reds Droughtmaster stud in Gingin will offer an outstanding young beef sire at their April 13 annual on-property bull sale at Glencoe Farm as an opportunity to raise funds for the children’s charity.

Munda studmaster Michael Thompson’s bullish philanthropic gesture raised $26,000 at last year’s sale when charity Telethon bull, Munda J1p176, sold to long-time client and Warrawagine Cattle Company principal Rob Jowett, who runs a beef cattle enterprise in the Kimberley and Pilbara.

Camera Icon Pilbara-based Warrawagine Cattle Company principal Rob Jowett, Munda Reds Droughtmaster stud Michael Thompson, of Gingin, and stud manager Ben Wright. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Delighted with the gesture that the Thompson family made for Telethon, Mr Jowett made sure his winning bid would go to “kids in need”.

Mr Jowett, who was inspecting the 2023 Telethon bull at the stud’s Open Day on March 31, suggested in fun that last years first ever offering of a bull for Telethon, may have brought more attention than a single contribution in the millions.

Mr Thompson said he was just happy that country people were involved in the fundraising.

“I have grandchildren who live in the country, they love it,” he said.

“We hope city people take notice enough to get their children out to see the country side of life, to enjoy and respect.

“We pride ourselves in producing some of the best Droughtmaster bulls in WA and also enjoy giving our clients the opportunity to have a voice as the buyer of the Telethon bull.”

Camera Icon Munda Reds Droughtmaster stud co-managers Olivia and Ben Wright with their seven-week-old daughter Lily. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Munda Reds stud managers Ben and Olivia Wright recently weighed in on their country family life beginnings with the birth of their first child, Lily.

“She is a true blessing and so dear to our hearts,” Mr Wright said.

“We hope the Munda sale crowd rallies their support for the Telethon kids this year.

“It should get some spirited bidding in competitive friendly rivarly between keen Droughtmaster breeders,” he said.

Munda J1P719 is a double polled pure Droughtmaster bull sired by Aldinga Glove and out of Munda Q1174 and will be offered through conducting agents Nutrien Livestock as lot 88 in a catalogue of 128 Munda stud and commercial bulls on April 13 at Glencoe Farm at 78 Beattie Road in Gingin. The sale commences at 11am.