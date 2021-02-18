The Midland Cattle Breeders’ Association will host its 33rd Gingin Multi-Breed Bull Sale next month, offering 70 quality bulls across three breeds from six studs.

The sale, on Thursday, March 4 from 1pm at the Gingin Recreation Centre, includes 52 Angus bulls, 10 Limousin bulls, and eight Murray Grey bulls, with the auction conducted jointly by Nutrien Livestock and Elders.

All bulls at the sale will be STAR BREEDER program-accredited.

This program aims to maximise the reproductive integrity and health of stud stock.

Each STAR BREEDER-certified animal at the sale has been tested to show they are not bovine viral diarrhoea virus persistently infected animals.

The bulls are also vaccinated against pestivirus, leptospirosis and vibriosis.

MCBA president Tony Sudlow said he appreciated the sale’s vendors and the Gingin community.

“The sale, which takes place in the heart of the town and always finds loyal support, has evolved into one of the best venues in the State,” he said.

“There is a terrific line-up of bulls from the three breeds, and any attendees should be able to find their requirements filled to a very high standard.

“All vendors are long-time participants of the sale who offer bulls on continuous quality improvement basis.”

Last year, 66 of the 69 bulls offered through Landmark and Elders sold for an average price of $6015.

It marked a $328/head decrease on the previous year’s sale, when 54 bulls sold for an average price of $6343.

Mr Sudlow said last year’s sale was a solid result with more bulls sold for good values, despite dry conditions.

“Only a few bulls passed in, which is testament to the quality on offer at Gingin,” he said.

Mr Sudlow and his family, who run the Kapari Angus stud, at Northampton, offered 28 bulls at last year’s sale.

Twenty-seven sold on the drop of the hammer to a top of $12,000 and the sale’s best average price of $6889.

The sale-topper, Kapari Bronc P29, was secured by Murray River Farm manager Daryl Robinson, of Waroona, who was assisted by Landmark agent Ralph Mosca.

Leading this year’s catalogue will be an offering of 16 Kapari Angus bulls under the hammer of Nutrien Livestock. This will be followed by Nutrien Livestock offering all 14 Black Tara Angus bulls from the Kupsh family’s Allanooka-based stud.

Nutrien Livestock will then put up five Cookalabi Angus bulls, from the Topham family’s stud, in Coomberdale, before Elders offers 13 Kapari Angus bulls followed by four Cookalabi Angus bulls.

Nutrien Livestock will then offer eight Tara Limousin bulls, from the Kupsch family. This will be followed by Elders offering two Woronyne Limousin bulls, from the Stickland family, of Wongan Hills.

From the Murray Grey section of the catalogue, the agents will offer eight Mungatta Murray Grey bulls, from the Stickland family, of Wongan Hills, with Elders putting up the first four bulls, followed by Nutrien Livestock offering the remaining four bulls.