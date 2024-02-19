Wagin Woolorama’s judging of Merino and Poll Merino sheep breeds, will require judges to consider the dual-purpose qualities of their champions — more so than ever — after one of the toughest seasons on record.

Camera Icon Wagin Woolorama Merino and Poll Merino head steward Peter Foley. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Head steward Peter Foley said last year’s widespread tight season, with a lack of rainfall and little feed about, had commercial producers in a bind to sell off stock — a factor that he said should be an important breeding criteria for the direction of the industry.

“Eastern States and local buyers are looking for fast growing lambs — that is essential,” he said.

“This needs to be incorporated into this show and the judging.

“The industry has been governed by the stud Merino breeders — there needs to be some action for guidance of what we need to do.”

Mr Foley said any change of breeding would take two years before it comes to fruition.

“We’re all in this for the long haul, but if we keep doing the same things sheep numbers may continue to be back,” he said.

“Let’s get together at Woolorama — what a great thing that is after a trying year — we’ve come up against some headwinds.

“Graziers are trying to get a bit of money for their stock — with some running short on water, and at the elite end — as stud breeding goes, there is a flow-on affect.”

Mr Foley reflected to the ram sales held last year — “there was not a lot of rams sold”.

“I don’t know how many sheep exhibitors to expect at Woolorama — if we said 150, I’d be happy — we had 180 last year and a couple of people said they weren’t coming,” he said.

“We are going through a transition — we just have to get through it.

“Back in the day there were 550 Merinos in the judging competition.

“This game doesn’t last long without some green shoots appearing, the prices are lifting in the yards and the wool market is quite stable.”

Mr Foley said Graham Curry would be back to be the master of ceremonies for the two-day show, along with ten volunteers and five assistant stewards.

Camera Icon The Livestock Collective director Steven Bolt. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

The judges will include former Northampton breeder Terry Ash, Steven Bolt of Claypans stud in Corrigin and Phil and Robyn Jones of Belka Valley stud in Bruce Rock.

Mr Bolt, who is a Livestock Collective director, will open the sheep show and give an update on the Labor Government’s push to end the lives export sheep trade and how important that industry is to WA sheep producers.

Camera Icon Opposition Leader Peter Dutton voiced his support for the live sheep export trade in opposition to the Labour Government's promise to end the trade. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Last year, Federal Opposition leader Peter Dutton made a surprise visit to Woolorama and spoke to a crowd on the Merino lawn, stating his support for WA farmers and the live export trade.

Australian Wool Innovation will sponsor a sundowner on the Merino lawn on Friday evening after the supreme judging.

The judging of the groups will take place Saturday morning, including the Countryman Cup for the pairs competition. It will be followed by the presentation of awards at 2pm.