WA’s biggest livestock saleyard has been recognised for having the best animal welfare in Australia after receiving the nation’s top industry award for excellence in animal welfare by the Australian Livestock Markets Association.

The Muchea Livestock Centre, which is owned and operated by the Western Australian Meat Industry Authority, received the 2023 ALMA Excellence in Animal Welfare Award at the AgriNous AusSaleyards Expo in Queensland last week.

It was one of two awards dished out that night, with the Roma Saleyards in Queensland taking out the Industry Champion Award.

WAMIA acting chief executive I-Lyn Loo said Muchea Livestock Centre judged across eight different categories against saleyards across the country, with a focus on staff training and development, animal welfare policy and procedures, communication and implementation, water and feed, funding and infrastructure, unfit stock, certification and innovation.

She said animal welfare was a key focus at the facility, along with biosecurity and work, health and safety.

“This award is a result of the strong partnership between WAMIA and our valued agents and users of the saleyard, ensuring the highest possible welfare for the livestock that go through the centre,” Ms Loo said.

“At the MLC, animal welfare is a responsibility shared by all — from our employees to agents and users to the WAMIA Board.

Camera Icon WAMIA acting chief executive I-Lyn Loo at the Muchea Livestock Centre. Credit: Aidan Smith / Countryman

It was the first time a WA saleyard had won the prestigious award since 2017, when Mt Barker Regional Saleyards scooped the win.

Muchea Livestock Centre is a world-class selling facility located in the Muchea Industry Park and is fully-roofed, with soft flooring throughout the cattle selling pens, sheep receival and load out pens.

It is the largest dual species saleyard in WA with an annual capacity of 90,000 cattle and 600,000 sheep.

WAMIA — in partnership with Nutrien Ag Solutions and Elders Rural Services — has employed the services of veterinarian Dr David Wrighton since 2020, during peak receival times to ensure rapid response to reported animal welfare incidents.

Ms Loo said the organisation had a strong relationship with the animal welfare regulator in WA, ensuring compliance with animal welfare legislation.

“Winning this award is a great recognition and together with our agents and users we will continue to improve the welfare outcomes for livestock in Muchea,” Ms Loo said.

WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis said she was “thrilled” WAMIA won the award, which “appropriately recognises the commitment of employees at the MLC to the highest standards in animal care”.

WAMIA is an independent statutory authority with an eight member Board that provides strategic direction and governance to the organisation, with strategic operational leadership provided by the senior leadership team.

The authority provides oversight and advice to the State Government on the various parts of the meat industry supply chain in WA, focused on meat processing and selling facilities.