WA Meat Marketing Co-operative’s newly-appointed livestock manager Mike Curnick says he is ready to take on the leadership role as the group faces its “most challenging period” in 23 years.

Mr Curnick started in the new position on Thursday after the retirement of the “legendary” Peter Krupa, who had been WAMMCO’s livestock manager since the co-operative was formed in 1999.

With COVID-19-related labour shortages impacting abattoirs across Australia, Mr Curnick said WAMMCO was “well below” its normal killing capacity, with the allocation of killing space on an equitable basis a “serious priority” for the co-operative.

But he said WAMMCO had “extended the faith” of its grower shareholders by immediately assessing some of the serious anomalies created by the pandemic.

“I am impressed not only by the commitment by WAMMCO to allocate vital killing space on an equitable basis but also to keep its livestock grades and prices at maximum levels,” he said.

“These systems are backed by rare global marketing networks, particularly through the Australian lamb co-operative in North America, which has greatly helped to keep the Australian prime lamb industry in advance mode for more than a decade.

“I am greatly looking forward to taking over Peter Krupa’s leadership of the WAMMCO livestock team.”

Mr Curnick started his career in 1985 as a trainee stockman with Elders Dalwallinu before working his way up through Elders and Landmark (now Nutrien Ag Solutions) branches.

He was appointed livestock manager for Emanuel Exports in 2009 before returning to Elders in 2020 as the company’s WA commercial sheep manager.

Camera Icon WAMMCO livestock manager Mike Curnick, left, with the co-operative’s Katanning abattoir lairage manager James Ferguson and retired livestock manager Peter Krupa. Credit: Supplied / WAMMCO

Mr Curnick said from the day it was formed, WAMMCO’s directors and staff realised the business would fail without a major shift to larger, more versatile lamb and sheep types.

They also recognised the need for an established, solid price incentive for quality lamb that would encourage WA growers to enter premium markets, particularly North America.

“WAMMCO extended and pioneered weight and grade buying of lamb in WA, introduced breeding value data and began paying rebates to lift producer interest while investing heavily in processing and marketing technology (at its Katanning abattoir),” he said.

Mr Krupa is credited with helping WA sheep producers reshape their industry to provide heavier, higher yielding lambs for the lucrative North American market.

Under his watch, WAMMCO grew to become a major supplier of Australian and New Zealand lamb into North America.

WAMMCO chief executive Coll MacRury said Mr Curnick’s appointment would enable a smooth transition for the co-operative at a time when it was facing “probably its most challenging period of global marketing turmoil”.

“Mike has had a long career working with WA’s livestock producers, processors and shippers and is ready to work with WAMMCO on a wider global front,” he said.

“Peter retires after more than two decades as our legendary livestock manager.”