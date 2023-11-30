West Australian farmers and machinery industry representatives will have greater networking and learning opportunities with the establishment of a new regional hub set to premier at the Melbourne showgrounds in April 2024.

The FutureAg Expo 2024 – Powered by Agritechnica, is set to be launched on April 17-19 and has been touted as an agricultural machinery exhibition focussed towards farm professionals throughout Australia, New Zealand and the Asia Pacific.

It aims to become a “Pacific hub” for trends and solutions in precision farming, agribusiness strategies, and sustainable practices.

The FutureAg Expo was announcement by Hannover Fairs Australia, the Australian subsidiary of Deutsche Messe AG, and the DLG (German Agricultural Society), a non-profit that organises agricultural exhibitions for knowledge-sharing, including Agritechnica, the world’s leading trade fair for agricultural machinery, have entered into a strategic partnership to jointly organise the event.

HFA managing director Tim Bostridge said the collaboration with Agritechnica promised to expand the horizons of the Expo, ensuring that the event would be a “high-quality, professional platform for innovation, technology, and industry advancements” in the region.

“This partnership sets the stage and scale to be expected from FutureAg powered by Agritechnica.”

The Expo will present numerous region-specific machinery and process solutions from agriculture, covering horticulture, livestock and aquaculture, that will offer farmers and food processors improved productivity and efficiency.

Visitors will also benefit from professional knowledge through its extensive conference, interactive workshop, machinery trials and networking program.

DLG International managing director Jens-Martin Kremer said Agritechnica was a recognized brand for farming professionals throughout the world that was associated with technical innovations, trends and professional knowledge in agriculture.

He said the transfer of practical agricultural knowledge internationally was a strategic remit of the DLG, and its exhibitions performed an important role as a venue for both available solutions and networking.

“The launch of this new event supports our strategy in the Pacific region, which is to deliver appropriate solutions, exactly for the region and directly on their doorstep,” Mr Kremer said.

“Working with HFA, the DLG will be developing an important agricultural machinery venue for farm professionals from the Pacific region.”

For more information visit: futureagexpo.com.au