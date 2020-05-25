AMAZONE trailer sprays expand

AMAZONE has extended its new range of UX Special trailed sprayers with the addition of the mid-sized UX5200 model.

Equipped with a 5200 litre tank and Super-L2 booms from 30m-36m, the new model joins the existing 4200-litre and 3200-litre units.

CLAAS Harvest Centre AMAZONE product specialist Joshua Patrick said all three models featured sleek European styling and smart functionality.

“The SmartCentre operating station is located under the left-hand cover, close to the tractor cab door,” he said.

“It covers the operator station, induction bowl, fill ports and two dustproof storage compartments.

“All operations are controlled using a simple seven-way pressure tap, which allows each function to be easily selected without having to open or close separate circuits.

“It also means the freshwater rinse tank can be topped up whilst the sprayer is being filled.

“The touchscreen display allows easy control of all functions, even when using gloves.”

All UX Special models are equipped with manual fill level indicators in the spray and flushing water tanks.

The optional Comfort Pack provides automatic filling, agitation and cleaning via the ISOBUS terminal in the cab.

The right-hand cover holds an additional 240-litre lockable storage compartment and removable shelf.

The optional LED lighting package, mounted underneath the left and right covers, allows easy operation at night.

Standard equipment includes a high-capacity 380-litre-per-minute PTO-driven pump.

The 55-litre induction bowl is located directly underneath the control valves.

An additional mixing nozzle positioned underneath the suction aperture prevents blockages when inducting powders or granular products.

The intensity of both the mixing nozzle and rinse ring can be adjusted.

The induction bowl can also be supplied with fresh water via the optional rinse water pump when pressure filling from a bowser.

The new canister cleaning nozzle, positioned to the right-hand side of the bowl, is activated by pushing down. A second, smaller contact area allows effective cleaning of the canister neck.

The canister cleaning nozzle can also be used to clean the induction bowl when the lid is closed.

The sealed lid of the induction bowl swivels to the side by 180 degrees, allowing it to act as a shelf when it is opened. The lid also has a measuring jug holder for easy operation and two run-off channels to allow canisters to be drained after rinsing.

The UX 5200 special is available with a range of part-width section control and individual nozzle control systems.

“In its simplest version, the machine can be equipped with traditional part-width section valves offering up to 13 part-width sections,” Mr Patrick said.

“This can be complemented by the tried-and-tested DUS pressure re-circulation system.

“At the next level of specification, the Special can be equipped with AmaSwitch individual nozzle switching and 50 cm part-width sections.

“The highest level of sophistication is provided by AmaSelect individual nozzle control.”

The UX5200 can be equipped with a range of boom guidance systems for even greater precision, capacity and comfort.

AMAZONE machinery is distributed in Australia CLAAS Harvest Centre and selected independent dealers.