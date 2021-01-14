Another case of innovation

The American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers has named its top 50 innovations in the annual AE50 Awards, and Case IH has featured again.

For the past 33 years, the AE50 awards have recognised and honoured the most innovative designs in engineering products and systems for the agriculture industry.

Conferred by a panel of international engineering experts, recipients are chosen for their impact on advanced engineering for the food and agricultural industries.

The 50 best products from around the globe are named on a final list.

To be eligible for the award, each development — which could be a component, machine, structure, system, end product or procedure — must embody the application of new technology or the innovative application of an older technology.

That technology must be new to the entire industry, not to an individual company.

While the list was announced last month, the awards will be presented at the virtual ASABE Agricultural Equipment Technology Conference next month.

Case IH was one company to feature heavily on the list, with its winning innovations all hailing from the brand’s Customer Driven Product Design process.

The process has proved to be key in helping farmers increase productivity, profitability and safety while at the same time reducing cost and labour.

Camera Icon CASE IH's AFS Connect Steiger. Credit: CASE IH

Among the Case IH award winners was the AFS Connect Steiger series, the brand’s biggest and most powerful tractor range.

It features the latest technology in data management systems to enable operators to adjust, monitor and transfer data as they want.

The redesigned, ergonomic cab with built-in telecommunications connectivity also enables remote display viewing for faster servicing and more efficient support.

The MultiControl Armrest design in the new Steiger and Magnum series tractors was also recognised with a separate AE50 award.

The LB436 HD large square baler — due for release in Australia in 2021 — took out one of the awards.

CASE IH has spruiked the product for its potential to help producers achieve maximum bale density and high-quality bales through a newly-designed bale chamber.

The Axial-Flow 250 series combines were also recognised.

The combines’ sieve pressure visualisation helping maximise cleaning system performance by equipping the operator with the feedback needed to save grain and make the correct harvesting parameter adjustments.

To view the full list, visit asabe.o