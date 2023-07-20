Boekeman Machinery has expanded its Western Australian Dealer Network with the acquisition of the well established family business, Coote Motors in Brookton.

The expansion of the Boekeman Machinery group, effective from July 1, means Coote Motors has been rebranded to Boekeman Machinery Brookton, based at the existing premises.

The acquisition is part of Boekeman’s long-term growth strategy in expanding its network of dealerships and increasing its ability to meet the needs of WA farmers.

Boekeman Machinery was founded by Bill and Pam Boekeman at Wongan Hills in 1968 and has expanded to including its 1984 purchase of Dowerin Machinery, its 1999 purchase of Alan Moore Agencies in Northam, and now Coote Motors. It also has a site at Dalwallinu.

Company dealer principal Stuart Boekeman said the acquisition will allow Boekeman Machinery to offer a wider range of products and services, and also enable the dealership to leverage both their customer base and supplier network, which is particularly important given the recent disruptions in the global supply chain to ensure the business continuity for all customers.

“The acquisition of Coote Motors is a fantastic opportunity for Boekeman Machinery to broaden our customer base and to continue providing expert service and equipment solutions to our customers,” Mr Boekeman said.

“We believe that the values and experience of Coote Motors align perfectly with our own values and aspirations.”

Coote Motors owner and manager Barry Coote has retired and all full-time employees in the business have been absorbed into the “Boekeman family” giving them access to new opportunities and significant career development prospects.

Andrew Boekeman has become the Brookton branch manager.

Coote Motors was established in 1946 by Barry’s father Jack Coote, and celebrated its diamond jubilee in 2021.

It held franchises for New Holland Ag, K-Line Ag, Ausplow, Flexi-coil, Hardi, MacDon and more.

With the acquisition Boekeman Machinery Brookton will continue to hold the franchises, along with New Holland Construction, Horwood Bagshaw, Grain King, Simplicity, Bogballe, Jadan, Auscut and Landboss.

The Boekeman Machinery Northam Branch will become a Multi Franchise CNH location, which will sell both Case IH Ag and New Holland Ag out of the one location.