He was the lone CLAAS Lexion harvester owner in a group of John Deere and Case IH owners but Boyup Brook cropper Wayde Robertson was not fazed in the slightest.

Mr Robertson had driven to Beverley to participate in the Grains Research and Development Corporation sponsored Harvester Set Up Workshop hosted by Adam and Rebecca Smith of Ferndale Farming Co on September 15.

A range of harvesters were on display, including John Deere’s latest X9 1000, a Fendt Ideal, Case IH 8230 Axial Flow, New Holland and a Lexion.

About 137 croppers were given up-close presentations on their harvester’s mechanical workings and instructed in how best to set them up to maximise performance and to reduce seed losses during harvest.

The new Lexion owner was happy to hear how his harvester stacked up against the other more dominant brands in the market — which he used to own and operate on his 2000ha cropping program in the higher rainfall zone.

Mr Robertson said he purchased the Lexion recently after first buying an Amazone spreader from the CLAAS harvest Centre at Northam.

“It has precision application and maximises fertiliser applications and reduces waste as well,” he said.

“I was really impressed with the technology and realised the savings made compared to the older spreader.”

CLAAS Northam sales representative Mel Parnell said they took a the Lexion harvester to Mr Robertson’s property for an on-farm demonstration, which immediately “highlighted improved harvest results”.

Mr Robertson crops 50 per cent canola and 50 per cent wheat and barley and has had issues with harvesting in the past due to the moisture content in the crops affecting the internal workings of the harvester.

He said he heard the Lexion performed well in more moist conditions and wanted to see it for himself.

When the machine arrived on farm they ran it through some crops and the result out performed his other harvester.

“I purchased the Lexion after the demo,” Mr Robertson said.