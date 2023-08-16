Case IH and New Holland brands look to new opportunities

Tractor sales across all variants for Case IH and New Holland have led the charge for CNH Industrial, putting the company in a strong position at the end of the 2022-23 financial year.

CNH Industrial managing director, Australia/New Zealand, Brandon Stannett said a positive end to the financial year in Australia was great news for CNH Industrial’s agriculture brands.

“There were a number of factors behind this buoyancy in the market, including the end of the Federal Government’s tax incentive, an easing of supply constraints, competitive finance rates from our finance arm, CNH Industrial Capital, and cash back incentives offered by Case IH and New Holland in the lead-up to the end of June,” Mr Stannett said.

“As we embark on a new financial year, we know the expectation is for drier conditions as we get further into 2023, so our priority is to ensure we’re well positioned to continue to support our customers and our dealer network with the consistent supply of machinery and parts in the coming months leading into harvest.”

He said there was a big appetite from customers for tractors across all sectors, and there was also strong demand for combine harvesters.

Case IH Australia/NZ general manager Aaron Bett said that a successful end to the financial year was recognition of the hard work of the Case IH dealer network and steps put in place to ensure machinery supply met anticipated customer demand.

“It’s the result of good planning and a lot of effort across every sector of our business, and certainly provides the impetus to carry this positivity into this financial year, as we continue to offer competitive finance rates and attractive warranty programs,” Mr Bett said.

“I’ve been in this role now for six months and myself and the team, along with the Case IH dealer network, are working hard to keep the momentum going across all of our product ranges.

“It’s another exciting year for our business in other ways too, with the centenary celebrations for the Farmall tractor, a number of large field days coming up, and several new products to be introduced to the market in the coming months.”

New Holland Agriculture Australia/NZ general manager Bruce Healy said the good year represented an ideal time for their customers to update their machinery or invest in new equipment.

“Our combine sales were very strong, and our tractor and baler sales were up, too,” Mr Healy said.

“We’re now firmly focused on the upcoming harvest season and we won’t be taking our eyes off the ball in terms of the service and support we will provide to our customers.

“There’s a lot going on for us currently, both in the Australian market, and in NZ where we continue to enhance and strengthen our dealer network.

“We’ve also unveiled several new additions to our range recently and this will continue for the remainder of the year as we satisfy our customers who are always looking for improved productivity and profitability across their businesses.”