CNH Industrial is taking the company to a whole new level after completing its purchase of the global satellite navigation technology company Hemisphere GNSS for a total of AU$270 million.

CNH chief digital and information officer Marc Kermisch said the acquisition solidified the company’s in-house precision, automation and autonomy technology, “enabling us to continue breaking new ground for the agriculture and construction industries”.

“It furthers our vertical integration efforts to deliver cutting-edge core technologies to our customers’ fleets for top performance, combined with a smooth and seamless user experience,” Mr Kermisch said.

Camera Icon New Holland Australia and New Zealand precision land management product manager Melody Labinsky said the demand for high-tech agriculture tools was increasing significantly across the country. Credit: supplied / supplied

“With Hemisphere’s expertise and network, we are accelerating our strategic plan to attain leadership in automation technology, expedite delivery of a fully autonomous farming cycle, and extend and enhance automation and autonomy across a broad range of agriculture and construction applications,” Mr Kermisch said.

“Bringing Hemisphere’s talent and resources into CNH reflects the energy and momentum of our investments in tech innovation.

“From 2024 onwards, we will bring notable value to customers through significant advancements in our journey from automating certain tasks to fully autonomous operation.”

New Holland Australia and New Zealand precision land management product manager Melody Labinsky said the demand for high-tech agriculture tools was increasing significantly across the country.

“Farmers in Australia are beginning to realise the significant benefits of autonomous technology, not just for productivity and profitability, but also for their soil health and long-term sustainability,” Ms Labinsky said.

Camera Icon New Holland Australia and NZ general manager Bruce Healy. Credit: supplied / supplied

New Holland Australia and NZ general manager Bruce Healy said the Australian market could expect to see emerging technologies introduced to the line-up in more ways over time, alongside the company’s existing range.

“CNH Industrial’s partnerships with leading technology providers such as Hemisphere GNSS continues New Holland’s focus on investing in technology and towards our goal as a brand for more innovative and sustainable farming and construction in Australia and NZ,” Mr Healy said.

“We are looking forward to driving technological advancements for agriculture and construction operations across the region, and transforming efficiencies and outcomes for Australian farmers and construction professionals.”