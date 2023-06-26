The ability to “chase moisture” and accurately place seed during dry sowing conditions is paying big early crop dividends for the Jones family near Wyalkatchem.

The Jones recorded one of their best ever crop production seasons last year, and after solid recent rainfall following a dry period, crops are again establishing well and the annual rainfall total is now more than 100mm higher than at the same time last year.

“The crops are coming away nicely,” Campbell Jones said.

“We received more rain for April-May last year and the canola was more even, but we are now more than 100mm above last year and ahead of the last five years, so it is significant.

“An extra 100mm will help come September.”

Mr Jones said later sown crops took a little longer with the cooler temperatures, but most were up at the end of May and looking good.

“To receive 60mm at the start of June, you can’t ask for anything better,” he said.

“We also threw some urea out before the recent rains, so we have been very lucky.”

Camera Icon Germinated wheat on the Jones’ Wyalkatchem property pictured during the dry period on May 16, only nine days after it was sown on May 7. Credit: supplied

The family has cropped 5000ha to canola, wheat and barley and is also managing 1300ha of chemical fallow this season to prepare for canola production over the area next year.

The program was sown with a 12m Morris Quantum air drill configured with a double chute seeding kit and a 22,600-litre Morris 9445 air cart, incorporating a liquid tank and featuring the manufacturer’s input control technology.

Flexi-N liquid and Crop Builder 18 granular fertilisers are placed at the bottom of the seeding trench and cereal seed is normally sown at a depth of about 20mm and 75mm above the fertiliser, while canola seed is placed on the surface and pushed into the ground via the air drill’s press wheels.

The Jones previously used an 18m seeding bar, but returned to a 12m working width to adopt a genuine controlled traffic system, initially via another bar before upgrading to the Quantum.

“The Quantum is our first hydraulic tine bar and it has achieved better seed placement and a decent seedbed in tougher conditions,” Mr Jones said.

“With the other bars, we wouldn’t have got half the crop up this year.”

The Morris Quantum air drill also includes the popular Auto-Lift and Auto-Pack control technology.

The Auto-Lift allows automatic lifting and lowering of tines at the end of seeding runs, while the Auto-Pack automatically adjusts packing pressure to achieve correctly packed furrows for an ideal seedbed and to draw moisture into the trench via capillary action.

“After receiving 88mm of rain from March 27 to April 1 and then less than 11mm for eight weeks over seven events, it became hit and miss getting to moisture as we got to the back end of our seeding program, so we just kept dropping the depth down to put it on to moisture,” Mr Jones said.

“We ended up dropping the seeding depth to about 50mm.

“We have got some varying soil types and paddocks that have been deep ripped, but we were constantly getting the 80 kilograms of tine pressure that it was set at.

“As more pressure comes on, the tine will kick back and it will apply that breakout pressure.”

Camera Icon Campbell Jones points out the effectiveness of the Morris seeding system in drawing moisture up to where the family placed seed, which was dropped to about 50mm in the dry conditions toward the end of their seeding program to ‘chase the moisture’’. Credit: supplied / supplied

He said in lighter country it might require 350 psi, and in heavier country it can reach 1000-1200 psi, but it was still getting 80kg on the press wheel for maintained uniformity.

Mr Jones said they had achieved excellent crop germinations in recent years.

“This year we really tested it out with the Quantum and we are very happy with it,” he said.

“We were able to maintain that depth and with the packing pressure we managed to get a strike.

“We were able to dig below the seedbed and we managed to get the moisture to come up to help germinate the seed.”

The strength of the Quantum, delivered by its unique interlocking, laser-cut tubular frame, also continued to impress with Mr Jones expecting it “to last for years and years”.

Meanwhile, the larger capacity Morris 9445 air cart has allowed the Jones’ to increase their seeding shifts from eight hours to 12 hours before refilling, while the ICT, in addition to variable rate technology, has contributed to further product savings.

