Isuzu has renewed calls for truckies, fleet managers and owner-operators to have their say on heavy vehicle rest areas after the Federal Government launched an initiative to improve highway stops.

The Heavy Vehicle Rest Area Program, which launched in July 2023, aims to improve toilet facilities and shelters, and increase footpaths for exercise.

The Government has allocated $140 million to the initiative to create new rest areas and improve the quality of existing ones.

Camera Icon The Heavy Vehicle Rest Area Program began in July 2023. Credit: Shutterstock

A steering committee, chaired by Senator Glenn Sterle and including five long-haul truck drivers and four industry representatives, is leading the project.

Stakeholders can contribute to the initiative either by contacting their local Government or by filling out an online survey that can be accessed via the Federal Government website.

In a statement, an Isuzu spokesperson said stakeholders needed to “put pen to paper” and make a valuable contribution for the project.

“Businesses have a stake in the safety of their drivers and by contributing to the HVRA initiative, you have the ability to make a difference to their health and wellbeing,” they said.

“If you’re an owner-driver, there’s simply nothing to lose.”

Infrastructure and Transport Minister Catherine King said heavy vehicle drivers deserved access to facilities that were needed for rest and applauded everyone involved in the project so far.

“I thank the Heavy Vehicle Rest Area steering committee for its hard work in guiding the process so far, and in giving truckies a voice in shaping the projects which are funded through the initiative,” she said.