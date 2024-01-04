Advancements in spraying application and machine data control are delivering significant operational and servicing efficiencies for growers — and the latest Miller Nitro 7000 Series sprayers are taking these gains to a whole new level for the industry.

Application and machine data was transferred from sprayers by USB before advanced telematics put it into the cloud to become available in real time, however the newly released Miller Intelligence models are unique in being able to send the data from the cloud back to machines.

This means growers can pre-program a spray job on their office computer, including information such as the particular paddock and related prescription application map and variable rates used, and then send it via the cloud to the sprayer and operator.

McIntosh Distribution national Miller sales manager Peter Vella said Miller Intelligence has also put all the day-to-day spraying functions in the new 7000 Series cabs at fingertip control for operators, which avoids the need to navigate through screens with alternate systems.

“The different functions are easy to understand and navigate with the fingertip control,” Mr Vella said.

Camera Icon Peter Vella, National Miller Sales Manager with Australian distributor, McIntosh Distribution, pictured during recent field days in the latest Nitro 7000 Series sprayer cab featuring the Miller Intelligence data connectivity and control system, as well as a spacious new layout, console and multi-function joystick. Credit: supplied / supplied

Providing complete connectivity and data control, Miller Intelligence is compatible with all major data management systems available. It interfaces seamlessly with New Holland and Case IH systems and by taking up the option of the Raven Slingshot portal, it also can be used with other data platforms.

Via a new 12.1-inch SprayView12 screen in the cabs and office computers, growers can access various on-the-go information, including application maps, spray job data, product rates, boom heights, machine location and performance data, and even weather data, if a weather station has been fitted to the machine.

“The machine data includes fuel usage and it provides engine performance diagnostics and any faults,’’ Mr Vella said.

“If someone is around the office, it will even provide an alert that the machine is running low on diesel, so they would know ahead of time and could go out and meet them in the paddock.

“There’s also an ability for service departments to use a Remote Service Tool and log in if any performance fault codes or errors pop up.”

He said about 15 Miller Intelligence systems were already operating in-field in 7310, 7380 and 7420 model Nitro sprayers with the manufacturer’s SprayView computers.

Latest Miller Intelligence 7000 Series sprayers feature a new, spacious cab layout, as well as console and armrest changes.

“They also have high back leather seats with an electric lumbar, and which are heated and ventilated,’’ Mr Vella said.

“The heads-up display has been removed to improve visibility and the cab has been opened up to be more spacious. The design is all about providing comfort for long days of spraying.”

In addition to the luxury cab, the 7310 also offers a smoother, more stable ride and consistent spray application due to new electronically-controlled suspension.

This combines with the Intelligence system, providing self-levelling with hillside compensation, independent wheel suspension via hydraulic suspension and in-cab adjustable height clearance.