Demand for Canadian made chaser bins has increased with WA importer Waringa Distribution experiencing a boom in product throughput.

Waringa Distribution general manager Sam Abbott said demand for the massive Haulmaster chaser bins from Elmer’s Manufacturing at Altona, Manitoba, Canada, was steadily increasing with 80-90 bins expected to be imported this year.

“Demand has been increasing each year,” Mr Abbott said.

Since the company began importing the bins about six years ago about 250 units had been sold into WA alone, while Mr Abbott said demand into the eastern states was strong.

“A few guys in the east wanted the bigger (63 tonne) model, so we sent a couple over there, with another two on the way,” Mr Abbott said.

The 63T variant is the largest of the range, and there is only one in WA, which is at Waringa owner and director John Warr’s family farm at Yuna.

“They’ve had it for two seasons now,” Mr Abbott said.

“It’s held up well (during wheat, canola and lupin harvests) — pulled by a Case IH Rowtrac.”

The company had a mid sized 41T Haulmaster at the Mingenew Midwest Expo and are expecting to have a 55T version on display at the Dowerin Machinery Field Days on August 30-31.

Camera Icon Waringa Distribution product support representative Jake Isaac at the Mingenew MidWest Expo last week with a 41 tonne Haulmaster chaser bin on display. Credit: Aidan Smith / Countryman

While Waringa Distribution imports the Haulmaster chaser bin the units are sold through McIntosh and Son dealerships across the State.

Bin sizes start at 30T and increase to 36T, 41T, 55T, topping out at a whopping 63T.

While the 41T version had been the most popular, Mr Abbott said that was changing with the 55T now catching people’s attention.

Mr Isaac said a 41T was suitable to fully load a B-double road train, and it wasn’t too large or heavy.

“The 41T comes with a 22 inch auger that can load 15T of grain per minute,” Mr Isaac said.

“It’s a good mid-size bin.”

The 55T model comes with a 24 inch auger that can unload 22T of grain per minute.

The augers are positioned at the front of the bin and are height adjustable, and have a manual opening at the base to allow for cleaning out.

The bins arrive in WA in flat pack form in containers and are assembled in the company’s Welshpool warehouse before being sent out to their new owners.

The smaller models come with single axle, row crop tandem or in line tandem axles with four wheel steer capability, which keeps the weight off the axle and distributed evenly, especially on undulating ground and while turning.

The larger variants have tracks.

Mr Isaac said the machines also come with a high-tech Haulmaster Connect system which can be integrated with MyJohnDeere to share data.

There’s also a joystick operation with Haulmaster Pro System as an option which allows the driver of the tractor to remain in the cab while operating the chaser bin.