New Magnum set to make your day

Advanced connectivity, remote monitoring capabilities and additional power are among the features the recently launched Case IH AFS Connect Magnum brings to the plate to achieve a higher level of performance and productivity on-farm.

For the first time, the Magnum range in Australia and New Zealand includes a 400hp option in both the wheeled and Rowtrac models, something the local market has been asking for.

It comes with a raft of advantages for farmers, regardless of the type or size of their operation.

High horsepower product manager Alyx Selsmeyer said versality was the key to the AFS Connect Magnum 400.

“This is a genuine multi-purpose tractor that will succeed in a broadacre business but it could adapt just as easily to the tasks required around an irrigation operation,” she said.

“Tillage, seeding, irrigation, row cropping — the Magnum 400 can do everything required, making it an attractive option for those looking for value and who may have fewer options when it comes to labour.”

The 400 also features an upgraded 21-by-5 transmission with 21 speeds forward and five reverse, which Ms Selsmeyer said had not only been designed for the additional horsepower but also for the versatility, variety and range of tasks it could perform.

“Having more available power to the ground gives producers increased productivity in the likes of high-speed planting, heavy tillage applications and seed-bed preparation,” she said.

Ms Selsmeyer said the advancement in the mechanics of the new Magnum was a big step forward but when combined with the AFS Connect technology it was a game changer.

“The changes to the mechanics alone will boost your productivity significantly but when coupled with the AFS Connect technology you get a lot more efficiency as well,” she said.

“Marrying increased productivity with tech efficiencies are going to let farmers get a lot more done with a lot less inputs, like labour, time and money.

“Farmers in this market have been asking for additional horsepower in the Magnum range for some time and now we can offer them more power combined with a superior level of technology, all in the one machine.

Other features include increased integration and customisation to allow operators to configure the tractor’s electronics to simplify day-to-day tasks, remote display viewing and remote servicing abilities from a Case IH dealer.

A multi-control armrest, multi-function handle with four programmable hot-key buttons, encoder knob and three new system components — AFS Pro 1200 display, AFS Vision Pro operating system and AFS Vector Pro receiver — also feature.

A new mobile app and portal has also been developed to help stay connected to the tractor, no matter where the farmer may be.