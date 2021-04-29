Soil health and liming have been a strong focus for the Hathway family near Kalannie, and since using Morrell lime reserves sourced from their own farming property, they have geared up to support their amelioration program and have not looked back.

Graeme and Julie Hathway, together with their son Bryce, daughter Ricki and her husband Todd Fulwood, crop 10,000ha to 12,000ha of their Lockland Park farm to wheat, barley, oats, lupins, vetch and peas.

They also mate more than 2000 Merino ewes.

Soils across the property range from heavy clays and loams through to Wodjil and duplex soils, and deep ripping has been added to the liming program in recent times to further improve soil health.

“With the deep ripping and soil moisture conservation, crops in those areas can soldier on when others crash and burn,” Mr Hathway said.

He said deep ripped areas generally achieved crop yield responses of 400kg-600kg per hectare and, despite the difficult conditions last season, paddocks that had been top-dressed with the Morrell lime were yielding two tonnes/ha when, in the past, they would have yielded around 1.2t/ha.

After previously sourcing lime sand from Greenhead near the coast, the Hathways followed one of the pioneers of Morrell lime in the Kalannie region, Bob Nixon, in investigating and tapping into their own reserves.

Mr Hathway said they had identified a good Morrell lime resource, with additional trace elements, to treat the required areas of their property, with applications applied in the last three years.

He said the Morrell lime was applied at rates near double that of lime sand, amounting to about 4t/ha. A total of 11,000 tonnes was expected to be top-dressed this year after applying 8000-9000 tonnes last season.

The Morrell lime operations are managed using LiuGong wheel loaders, a triple-deck screen for grading, and a 20-tonne AgriSpread AS150 spreader with curtains for even topdressing over 12m widths.

The Hathways recently welcomed their third 856H LiuGong loader, a high-specification model to complement another standard-specification machine, after selling an older 856 loader that had notched about 2500 hours. They had also previously used a TCM 835 loader.

“When we were looking at the loaders, you could buy a new LiuGong with warranty for the same as a second-hand Caterpillar loader that had done 10,000 hours,” Mr Hathway said.

“The LiuGong warranty used to be two years on the engine, but is now two years on the full machine, and the latest loaders are more refined and comfortable.”

He said LiuGong loaders were now becoming more commonplace, and support and parts were available via the strong McIntosh & Son dealer network.

Camera Icon The Hathways spread the Morrell lime using a 20-tonne AgriSpread AS150 spreader with curtains for even topdressing over 12-metre widths. Credit: Rohan Howatson

“With the increase in soil amelioration, the LiuGongs are affordable and do the job well,” Mr Hathway said.

McIntosh & Son Wongan Hills sales manager David Trindall said in addition to farming operations, the LiuGong loaders were also being used by grain handling and concrete companies in the region.

Mr Hathway said their previous TCM machine could not load to the height of the spreader, but it was no problem for the LiuGong loaders that easily interchanged a host of attachments including forks, rakes, hay forks and a rake bucket grab.

The Hathways have also made a five-tonne grain bucket extension for loading grain out of their shed.

The LiuGong 856H wheel loaders are powered by turbocharged and air-to-air intercooled six-cylinder Cummins Stage II and Stage III (high-specification model) engines, offering up to 217 horsepower, speeds up to 40km/h and a tipping load of 12.4t.

German countershaft, power shift transmissions provide four forward speeds and three reverse speeds.

Quick-hitch buckets are now standard on the loaders, with the high-specification model using a 3.5m bucket, while a 3m size is used on the standard model.

Camera Icon Bryce Hathway enjoys the comfort and ride control with the latest high specification LiuGong 856H wheel loader. Credit: Rohan Howatson

Mr Hathway said the 2016 standard 856H loader had clocked about 1400 hours and, together with the latest high-specification model, the family was enjoying the “creature comforts’’ and had no issues to report.

“We have not had any hydraulic ram leaks,” he said.

Mr Trindall said other customers also were praising the comfort of the latest LiuGong models and the speed of the hydraulics.

Camera Icon Bryce Hathway and McIntosh & Sons Wongan Hills sales maanger David Trindall discuss the auto-greasing feature of the LiuGong 856H wheel loader. Credit: Rohan Howatson

Mr Hathway said the range of extra features with the high specification 856H wheel loader was another bonus, including inboard brakes, preventing exposure to dirt and straw, radial tyres, auto-greasing, ride control, a reversing fan, rear view cameras, which were great for safety and extra counter weights.

“One of the biggest things is the ride control, taking the bounce out of the bucket with big loads,” he said.

“The auto-grease is another big benefit.

“The Morrell lime is really fine and abrasive and so on the standard loader we would have to grease every two hours — now we just press a button and it greases itself.”

Mr Hathway said having the support and backup of the McIntosh & Son team for the running of the loaders, as well as other equipment and operations, also was highly valuable