Australian spray equipment specialists are gearing up to present newly available and affordable spot spray technology in WA’s southern and northern agricultural areas in the coming weeks.

SprayerBarn WA is now offering SenseSpray to growers — technology that uses integrating cameras to detect growing plants on soil and triggers individual nozzles to spray weeds upon detection.

The spray equipment specialists will demonstrate the spray systems in the Kojonup area on February 23, and in the Geraldton region on February 28.

SprayerBarn WA production specialist Jason Orr said the weed detection sensors were a simple design that could be easily retrofitted to most sprayers.

“The SenseSpray solenoids can be fitted to standard nozzle bodies, and an in-cab SenseSpray switch box allows blanket or individual nozzle spot spraying at the flick of a switch,” he said.

“The system can be effectively designed to scale, so it suits all boom sizes up to 42 metres.”

The demonstration days will present SenseSpray sensors across a boom mounted on an ATV.

The system will also feature RightSpot pulse width modulation and an individual nozzle control system from Agleader.

Mr Orr said the RightSpot PWM was also easy to install on most sprayers with varying boom widths and offered individual control of up to 144 nozzles.

He said the system was scalable from section control applications up to advanced nozzle-by-nozzle control.

“The great benefit from adopting blended pulse technology is that you can spray at a wide speed range and in varying conditions and achieve accurate, consistent coverage throughout because the flow rate and pressure are controlled independently,” Mr Orr said.

“The alternate pulsing via the electric solenoids also helps eliminate skips in the spray system.”

Mr Orr also said SenseSpray includes an app for easy WI-FI updates and works with growers’ existing machine guidance and controllers, including ISOBUS systems.

“The system operates day or night and is well proven, offering chemical savings of up to 90 per cent by minimising spray coverage and achieving precise application,” he said.

“There is also the benefit of reduced water usage and, of course, it is better for the wider environment.”

For more information on the demonstration days contact Jason Orr at SprayerBarn WA on 0428 882 009.