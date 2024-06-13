Dozens of sales staff from Case IH dealerships across the country have gathered in South Australia for a month-long training event showcasing the majority of the company’s vast machinery range.

The huge event wrapped up on May 31 after individual staff groups each spent a week at the Murray Bridge Racing Club, north of Adelaide.

The groups took part in classroom sessions on each featured product before stepping outside to put the machines through their paces.

These included the Axial-Flow, Steiger, Magnum, Optum, Maxxum, Farmall and Patriot ranges, as well as Case IH’s baler and disc mower offerings.

Case IH product managers and specialists from each product range took participants through the variety of features and innovations on each of the machines.

The brand also had its Advanced Farming Systems seat simulators at the event to showcase available precision technology products.

Tim Short, sales manager for Central West NSW-based Three Rivers Machinery group, said it was an opportunity to become more familiar with tractor, combine, sprayer and hay equipment, especially new models.

“To be able to learn more about the features and benefits of the machines from the Case IH product experts, and then to go out to the machines and put into practice what we’d learnt, was a valuable opportunity,” he said.

“There was also a lot of round-table discussion about what we as dealers wanted to see from products, and what the brand could do to assist us more in terms of product development.”

Three Rivers Machinery has four dealerships at Dubbo, Gilgandra, Narromine and Warren.

Mr Short said he was looking forward to sharing what he had learned with local farmers.

“Now, when I have conversations with our customers, I can talk more about the one to 2 per cent of features that they may tend to overlook, but which can maximise the performance and productivity of the machinery they’re investing in,” he said.

“The other really important aspect of the training is the networking opportunities with other dealers and the Case IH team.

“It was interesting listening to the challenges people are facing in terms of their farming practices, and then take this new information or advice back to our customers and have those conversations with them.”

Aaron Bett, agriculture director for CNH Industrial Australia and New Zealand, said the feedback from participating dealers in WA, Queensland, NSW, Victoria and South Australia was “very positive”.

“The primary aim of this kind of event is to bring the most relevant and up-to-date information to our dealer network, because they’re at the coalface of taking our customers through the latest innovations in our machinery ranges,” he said.

“There was also a focus on sharing industry knowledge and our Case IH team was able to learn from dealer staff with regards to specific markets and competition across product ranges.

“This information and new-found knowledge now flows down to the customer, who stand to benefit the most.”