Munda Reds Droughtmaster stud in Gingin was put on the map after it sold a bull for a new WA breed record top-price of $60,000 at auction.

The 24-month-old double polled bull, Munda Fortdale 3965, sired by top Queensland sire Garthowen Velocity 2 (P) D5 was just one of the star lots at the Thompson family’s inaugural Munda Reds Droughtmaster Bull Sale held last Thursday at their Glencoe Farm.

Overall, 129 bulls were offered and sold through Nutrien Livestock and interfaced with Auctions Plus for a total average price of $11,047/head.

This included 79 stud bulls that sold to a top of $60,000 and average price of $12,728 and 50 herd bulls that sold to a top of $26,000 and average price of $8390/head.

The sale attracted 37 registered buyers, including five representing Queensland interests.

Queensland studs secured nine bulls, including the sale topper, for a total average price of $26,723/head.

High Country Droughtmaster stud co-principal Paul Laycock, who runs 800 stud and commercial Droughtmaster breeders at Eskdale in south east Queensland, secured Munda Fortdale 3965 for the $60,000 sale top-price.

As a first-time buyer, Mr Laycock’s inspection of the Munda line-up found “exceptional quality throughout”.

He also recognised High Country genetics within the Munda Reds catalogue.

“Mike Thompson has bought some of our stud sires during regular visits to Queensland,” he said.

Mr Laycock secured five stud bulls for an average price of $31,100/head.

“It was a great day for the breed and we went away with every bull on our list to take home for stud work,” he said.

The $51,000 second top-priced bull, Munda Finisher 3952, a double polled son of G Velocity that weighed in at 860kg, sold through AuctionsPlus.

Nutrien Livestock Rockhampton-based auctioneer Dane Pearce, who conducted the sale, said he sold the Finisher to a partnership between Atkinson and Co and DR & KA Geddes, who run the Queensland based Droughtmaster studs Glenavon and Telemon respectively.

Glenavon stud co-principal John Atkinson, of Yaamba, said he and Mr Thompson paid $30,000 in partnership to buy Garthowen Velocity in 2015.

“We have sold Velocity sons for $65,000 and the genetics has been very successful for our stud,” Mr Atkinson said.

“The Velocity son we bought on Thursday was in partnership with Duncan Geddes, we liked his length and how tidy he is.”

Long-time buyer of Munda bulls, Warrawagine Cattle Company principal Rob Jowett, was also on the top line-up of bulls, securing a volume of 34 lots to a top of $37,000 and average price of $15,368/head.

Pilbara-based Warrawagine station manager Lux Lethbridge said their selections were strongly based on fertility, conformation and polled genetics.

“The bulls will go over our maiden Droughtmaster heifers at the end of the year,” he said.

“We are not locked into any one market for our calves, preferring to have a range of options.”

Mr Jowett also secured the $26,000 bull from lot 86, Munda J1P716, that was catalogued specifically stating that all proceeds would be donated to Telethon, a cause Mr Thompson said was “a marvellous cause” and “special”.

Delighted with the kind gesture, Mr Jowett — who runs pastoral beef cattle stations in the Pilbara and Kimberley — made sure his winning bid of $26,000 would go to “kids in need”.

Central Queensland-based Medway Droughtmaster stud co-principal Hastings Donaldson secured his first Munda bull, M Firebrand 3711, for $20,000, a bull that was sired by Hamadra Gatsby (P) D5.

“With several bulls sold to Queensland studs and Munda having its inaugural sale, we have made a bit of history today,” he said.

“Mike (Thompson) has added his professionalism into the Droughtmaster breed.”

Commercial producer Brent Smoothy, who trades as BR Smoothy & RM Burn in Newman, secured 21 bulls to a top of $19,000 and average price of $7858.

Mr Smoothy said it was his first purchase of a big group of Munda bulls that would go over station females with a fair bit of Shorthorn content.

“We usually buy-in 100 bulls each year to breed our own herd bulls,” he said.

“Our enterprise involves several pastoral properties that produces up to 40,000 calves each season.”

After the sale, Mr Thompson said the successful day mostly belonged to the Droughtmaster breed.

“This breed really stands up and fights to survive until the next rain which is why I support them,” he said.

“I never thought I would have the sale result as we did today, wow.”

Nutrien Livestock Pilbara agent Daniel Wood said the dedicated Droughtmaster team at Munda Reds were rewarded for their commitment to the breed.

Mr Pearce said the inaugural sale result was a great new beginning to progress the breed in WA.

Nutrien Livestock WA manager Leon Giglia said there was a lot of interest in the Munda Reds product.

“”There was really strong interest from Queensland, not only were they winning bids, but there were a lot of Queensland under-bidders,” he said.