Five Wheatbelt projects — ranging from a regional malting facility to a tree nursery upgrade — are set to share in $795,000 in State Government funds through the latest round of the Regional Economic Development Grants.

Now in their fourth round, the grants — designed to strengthen local economies and create local jobs — will invest $40.8 million during seven years to fund locally-driven projects to stimulate economic growth in the regions.

A $105,000 grant will support the Shire of Bruce Rock’s rebuild of the town’s supermarket, providing a crucial boost to the local economy after the original was destroyed by fire in March 2020.

Research, development and consulting company Living Farm will receive $200,000 towards establishing its new head office and operations centre in York, allowing the business to expand and provide significant ongoing economic benefits to the region.

Prefabricated modular home builder Evoke Living Homes will receive $200,000 for construction of a new purpose-built undercover manufacturing facility in Northam — meaning it can manufacture homes in all weather conditions, boosting regional housing stock.

Noongar Land Enterprise’s Boola Boornap tree nursery will receive $100,000 to contribute to facility upgrades, enabling increased production of native tree seedlings and accreditation for direct sales to the public.

Whinbin Rock Farms was granted $190,000 to construct a bespoke malting facility to house equipment and infrastructure.

The Artisan Malthouse Establishment will be based at Normans Lake.

WA Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan said the latest round would bolster economic growth in the Wheatbelt.

“The latest round of RED Grant funding builds on the Wheatbelt’s local capacity, ensuring businesses remain in the region, boosting jobs and supporting the long-term growth of communities.

“The construction of the Bruce Rock supermarket will not only increase the number of local jobs but provides additional investment opportunities and long-term social and economic benefits for the community.

“These grants have played a fundamental role in driving the growth of Wheatbelt jobs, businesses and emerging local industries.”

More than $20.7 million has been invested towards 222 approved projects across the nine regions for former RED Grant rounds.