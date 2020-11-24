Department of Transport executive director Dennis O’Reilly has been appointed to chair a long-awaited inquiry into regional road signage.

WA Transport Minister Rita Saffioti this week announced details of the inquiry for which regional communities have been waiting for months, revealing a reference group of key stakeholders and industry representatives would undertake the review.

The announcement follows community concerns over handling of temporary traffic signage at roadworks sites in regional WA, with a petition presented to Parliament in August calling for the probe attracting more than 5000 signatures.

The review will examine whether the signage is properly secured and displayed and a final report is anticipated to be prepared within six months.

Ms Saffioti said the Australian Road Research Board would undertake the research.

“The independent, expert advice offered by ARRB will provide valuable insight into ensuring temporary signage remains secure and does its job of warning and advising road users to ensure their safety,” she said.

“We anticipate the review to take about six months — I look forward to receiving the results of the review.”

Members from WorkSafe, Western Roads Federation, Traffic Management Association Australia WA, Engineers Australia, RAC, TWU, the Institute of Public Works Engineering Australasia WA and Main Roads WA will be invited to the group.

Public consultation and comparative analysis of regional traffic management signage practices in other States and jurisdictions will also be undertaken.