Murdoch University student Chloe Towne presented “the big, black and beautiful” 6 year-old mare Townes Liberty at the inaugural Elders WA Elite Horse Sale and Campdraft at Coolup and did the horse and rider ever so delight the big crowd of equine enthusiasts.

In the open cry auction sale ring held on March 25, a somewhat nervous Ms Towne was not only representing her skilled horsemanship, but also her parent’s — Chris and Sandy Towne — who bred Townes Liberty from top Australian Stock Horse bloodlines and trained the mare to suit “a large range of disciplines”.

Camera Icon Chloe Towne presented Quarter Horse mare Townes Liberty in the sale ring before a big crowd of horse enthusiasts.who applauded their appreciation. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Ms Towne, 18, who grew up with horses on a Northern Territory station before attending New England Girls’ School in Armidale, NSW, and is now hoping to fulfil a goal in equine chiropractic therapy, said she took it all in stride.

“We enjoy breeding and training horses as they bring so much joy to our lives,” she said.

Camera Icon Pannawonica-based Yalleen Station manager Michael Percy won the Elders Elite Horse Sale Campdraft open competition rding Hazelwood Country Chick at the Murray River Equestrian Centre in Coolup on March 25. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Just before the sale, the young campdrafter qualified for the event’s Open Campdraft final in what was a very competitive field of 17 entries — won by Pannawonica drafter Michael Percy.

Her first qualifying round score of 88 was near the top, but Ms Towne’s final run found difficulty in the cut-out section and the missed outside score was all just put down to accumulative experience.

Camera Icon Demonstrating the outstanding talent and temperament of Townes Liberty, Chloe Towne removed the bridle to show the crowd the control and partnership she had with the Australian Stockr Horse mare. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

She was brilliant in the sale ring though, demonstrating the outstanding talent and temperament of Townes Liberty, riding the mare without a bridle in a show of effortless control and partnership.

After the horse was knocked down for the sale’s $47,500 top-price, believed to be a WA auction record for a stock horse, the crowd applauded their appreciation for the faultless presentation and the big ticket price that will give WA a leg up in the horse breeding stakes.

Elders first ever elite horse sale in WA offered 28 horses with 20 sold on the fall of the hammer for an average price of $19,700.

Elders sale coordinator Wade Krawczyk said the event was created to bring the equine and rural community together as well as support two charities that assist regional WA people.

A full report to be published in Countryman’s March 30 edition.