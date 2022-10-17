One of the State’s leading voices for rural women is welcoming an exciting new chapter, with confidence buoyed by a record number of women putting their hands up to take on leadership roles.

The Rural, Remote and Regional Women’s Network of WA received a record number of board nominations at its AGM on Saturday October 15, with 13 women from across the State throwing their hats in the ring.

“It’s amazing,” RRR Network chair Sarah Lang said.

“I continue to be amazed by the volume of incredible and inspiring rural and regional, rural, regional and remote women doing amazing things in our local communities.”

Camera Icon RRR Network chair Sarah Lang. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

Three ordinary board positions were up for grabs, as well as treasurer, as Carnarvon pastoralist Alys McKeough, Jennifer Ferreira and Marilyn Malachi stepped down from their roles, and Elizabeth Brennan’s was up for re-election.

Ms Lang thanked them for their “vital” contributions during what was an uncertain time for the group as it tackled COVID-induced challenges.

“Whilst it’s sad to see them go, it provides an opportunity to continue to develop as a board and as an organisation to bring different views and perspectives and improve our diversity,” she said.

With so many candidates to choose from, Ms Lang was chasing votes from members who could not decide between the “high calibre” women.

“It was just so hard to vote,” she said. “And I think that is an honest reflection... that just really encapsulates the talent and the amazing women that we have here in rural and regional WA.”

Carnarvon-born Noongar and Thiin-Mah-Warriyangka woman Heidi Mippy — who works with Noongar Land Enterprise group, is involved with ARC Training Centre for Healing Country, a director of Blue Beanie Projects and treasurer of Djidi-Djidi Aboriginal Women’s Corporation — was elected as treasurer.

“I am a mother of three girls and I passionate about creating opportunities for young people to find their space and shine,” she said.

“I am a firm believer that the more you know, the more you don’t know.

“And as such I really enjoy connecting with others, listening to their stories and experiences and exploring areas I can learn more about.”

Broome-based Nyamba Buru Yawuru Aboriginal corporation chief business development officer Ellen Smith was elected for her first term on the board.

Camera Icon New RRR Network board member Ellen Smith. Credit: Ellen Smith

Having grown up in the regions, Ms Smith said she was “acutely aware” of the challenges women faced in the regions, as well as the “amazing opportunities” they were afforded by being closely connected to our communities and environment.

“I’ve noticed that many senior decision-makers and workplaces see regional WA as a stepping stone to something ‘better’ and living in the regions can be perceived as career-limiting,” Ms Smith said.

“I’m keen to influence change in this mentality. The voices of women in RRR Australia should be elevated and valued, with regional WA reflected as a place of opportunity and growth.”

Camera Icon RRR Network board member Melissa ‘Millie’ Milligan. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

Northam-born Bankwest Senior Relationship Manager for Agribusiness and regional businesses Melissa ‘Millie’ Milligan was excited to have been voted in.

The mother of one said she wanted to join the RRR Network board to be “part of something bigger,” that made a difference, helped others and empowered women.

A familiar face also returned to the board, with Wongan Hills-raised powerhouse Ms Brennan — currently a non-executive director with Wide Open Agriculture, a Champion for Country to Canberra and National Farmers’ Federation Young Farmers’ councillor — re-elected.

It will mark her fifth year in the role.

Camera Icon RRR Network board member Elizabeth Brennan. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

Ms Brennan has long made an impression in WA’s agricultural and women in leadership space, awarded Most Outstanding Emerging Leader at the inaugural Women in Australian Agribusiness 100 in 2014, and named WA Young Achiever of the Year in 2016.

Other nominees included Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days general manager Danielle Green, Institute of Regenerative Leadership chief relationship officer Barb Howard, Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions Aboriginal engagement officer Jade Malanczak and Bunbury lawyer Kimberley Jones.

Women in Farming board director Laura Carla, of Narembeen, Rural Health West general manager of education and engagement Leesa Thomas, Albany Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Lisa Smith, Regional Arts WA program manager Phillipa Maughan and Northam agribusiness manager and passionate community leader Jorden Mills also nominated for ordinary board positions.

In the group’s mission to ‘engage, influence and develop a strong, connected and influential network’ of women across the State, RRR Network chair Sarah Lang also announced an operations sub-committee would be formed with those not elected invited to participate in.