RIC manager to help WA farmers access loans

The Regional Investment Corporation has delivered on its promise to help WA farmers access its affordable loans, with the recent appointment of WA business development manager Steve McDougall.

Mr McDougall will serve as the business development manager for WA and South Australia, providing a point of contact for farm and farm-related small businesses looking to apply for a RIC loan.

RIC chief executive Bruce King said Mr McDougall’s appointment was an important continuation of the RIC’s program delivery across the country.

“Steve provides on-the-ground representation for farmers and graziers in WA,” he said.

“Steve’s role will be to help increase farm business and farm-related small businesses’ awareness of RIC loans, which are designed to not only manage and recover from the current drought but prepare for the future and improve their drought resilience.

“WA uptake of RIC loans has been lower than the Eastern States to date, mainly due to the prolonged drought in the east, yet the lower recent rainfall in WA will likely see more farmers in the west taking advantage of our drought loan. It’s also important to note that farmers would not necessarily have to add new debt when applying for a drought loan but can also use the affordable terms to refinance.”

Mr McDougall, who is based in Perth, joins the RIC after a career in automotive and commercial finance working with the agriculture, mining, technology and marine sectors.

He grew up in a farming community between Ravensthorpe and Esperance, where his family bred sheep and cattle and grew wheat, oats, barley and canola. The RIC’s drought loan offers up to $2 million and the AgBiz Drought loan up to $500,000.

Both loans are interest free in the first two years, followed by three years of interest only, then principal and interest for the remaining five years of the 10-year loan term.